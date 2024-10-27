How to bridge the gap between Engineering education and practice

Engineering education largely involves delivering technical knowledge from well-documented resources. While the student may be able to grasp and understand the concepts, this remains within the classroom and be enough to get good grades in exams. However, this does not foster the growth of a versatile engineer with skills such as original and critical thinking, independent learning, good communication and collaborative skills. What the classroom teaching misses is the open-ended real-world practice-based approach and processes, all of which is learnt only on the job.

Changes required

Even when involved in research projects under the supervision of faculty, students rarely get a chance to learn about researching and referencing. Most such projects are done in isolation without any practice-based problems. This is also because many faculty are focussed on academics. The exposure given through site and industry visits is not enough for students to understand the real world of practical engineering. Many thought that the introduction of design problems would help but engineering involves more than design. Thus, the existing model of education has not succeeded in producing effective engineers.

In the current model, the faculty are under pressure to complete the syllabus in a specified format within a time frame. Instead, what is required is an understanding of the connection between engineering education and practice and a bridging of the gap between the two by re-framing the curriculum, pedagogy, teaching methodology and assessment patterns. Conceptual understanding, design and problem solving need to be the prime focus. Practice-based, open-ended problems in which theoretical concepts link up to real-word engineering need to be introduced.

Another aspect is that this new approach should involve teacher training for correct delivery, round-table discussions with industry leaders to include a hands-on learning approach through real-world projects, internships, seminars and peer learning. This will also help students become independent and lifelong learners. Part-time work, while studying, can also help them gain experience and also develop social and communication skills, which are integral for success today.

Good engineers are expected to develop, create, innovate, research, and invent for the betterment of society at large. For institutes to help students develop into good engineers, we need to take another look at engineering education.

The writer is Associate Professor SEDA, Navrachana University