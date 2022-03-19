Career in Ethical Hacking

How does one become an ethical hacker? Read on ...

When we hear the term “hacking”, the first thing that comes to mind is that it is criminal. However, ethical or white hat hackers employ their expertise to discover and fix vulnerabilities and security hazards in a computer system. Today, it is critical to safeguard vital data held on electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, tablets, and so on. Ethical hacking may be an effective tool against cyber attackers in this regard. Ethical hacking is defined as hacking done with the authorisation of the network's owners.

Education and skills required

To become a certified ethical hacker, one must have some key skills. The person strengthens the system and network security by applying different hacking techniques to locate and fix the vulnerabilities. This eliminates the weaknesses and makes the system much stronger.

Apart from the basic education like graduation, there are some other qualities that an ethical hacking professional should have such as strong problem-solving skills, the ability to work under pressure, a learning attitude, basic technical and programming skills such as Java, C++, HTML, Python, and so on. For this, one should opt for training programmes such as CEH, CISCO, CCNA, Certified Security Engineer, Penetration Testing Engineer, and others.

To become a certified expert, an individual needs to acquire certain skills that include System Administration; Networking skills, knowledge of routers, firewalls, and so on; Knowledge of different Operating Systems such as Windows, Linus, Unix, Mac OS, and others; Skills such as penetration testing, security research, malware research, analysis, among others; Knowledge of network security, coding skills - Java, C++, HTML, JavaScript, and more; and Knowledge of cloud security, information security, security audit, and other regulations.

He/she should possess good problem-solving skills along with good communication and presentation. Knowledge of hacking tools and techniques will be an added advantage. An ethical hacker must have a legitimate Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or an advanced qualification in network security.

Career options

With the rise in cyber-attacks and crime, government agencies, financial institutions, and companies are hiring experienced, ethical hackers to keep their data safe and secure. In India, there is no scarcity of ethical hacking employment. According to the 2019/2020 Official Annual Cybersecurity Jobs Report, the global need for information security employees will result in an estimated 3.5 million unfilled jobs by 2021. Salary bands in ethical hacking vary depending on the business you work for, your degree of expertise, and your educational qualifications, among other things.

The writer is the CEO and MD of Jetking Infotrain.