How best to bell the CAT?

Common errors while preparing for this challenging exam, and how to avoid them...

With the CAT 2021 exam fixed on November 28, it is essential to equip oneself with not just subject knowledge but also with information with respect to the exam itself. By its very nature, this is different from other competitive exams and it is essential to have a strategy and understanding of the exam. Here are some of the common errors students must avoid.

Not understanding the pattern and approach: Unlike other exams, a student has to build his/her own strategies to tackle the CAT. A common know-all approach doesn’t work. Each individual’s nature and skillset comes into play while approaching the exam. It is vital to have first-hand experience in the exam pattern and not be exposed to it for the first time while taking the actual exam.

Having predetermined targets: Each CAT exam is unique, and so, students must not fix a certain number of questions to answer, in order to score a particular percentile. This results in missed chances or forced compulsion to attend more question, either of which is bad for conversion chances.

Selective preparation: It is is highly common to find students preparing for their favourite topics ot those that they are strong in and ignoring others as they feel that they can reach the required scores by leveraging their strengths alone. An ideal student is well equipped with their scoring topics and also covers the basic ground to navigate through their weaker topics

Not planning their exam time: Often, students go in order of questions and mostly end up with no time to reach the last few, which they feel are much simpler to solve. With sufficient practice through mock tests, students get exposure to the exam format and can easily build their test-taking strategies. Taking mock tests help them understand the exam pattern and approach, and identify areas where they need to improve.

Not having a mentor: It is essential to have a mentor who can support you throughout by giving you valuable inputs that can help enhance your preparation and the chances of landing a higher score. Mentors act as guides throughout the duration and help students fall in line when things begin to disintegrate.

The writer is CAT Head - T.I.M.E. Chennai