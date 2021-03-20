Figure out career dynamics

20 March 2021 15:10 IST

Here’s how you can zero in on what suits you best

For today’s youth, their career is a primary source of identity and a core pillar of life that influences one’s happiness, financial security and purpose in life. This makes it important to approach career planning in a holistic and comprehensive manner. Here’s how one can do so.

Find your passion: In this case, passion is a strong positive emotion that one holds towards a profession/stream of work, or category of knowledge. If an individual’s passion can be converted to profession, there will be enjoyment. It is therefore, advisable for individuals to choose a career which he/she is passionate about.

Personality and aptitude: Each one’s personality and aptitude is different and it is important to understand this before taking decisions about careers. Understand your intelligence orientation, mode of response to changes in the environment, learning style and other traits that make you who you are.

Advertising

Advertising

Consider the opportunities: According to the Oxford Martin School study, 48% of jobs today will be irrelevant in the next decade. Therefore schoolchildren of today have to prepare for jobs that are not yet present. Thus, youngsters have to be updated about the opportunities available so that they can make the correct decision.

Choosing the workplace: Though travel has become easier, people have geographical preferences related to where they want to work. However, it is advisable to be flexible in this aspect. But it is good to have an idea of the country/region in which one wants to work.

Remuneration: This differs from job to job. Some fields provide high entry-level salaries but the future raises may be slow. In others, the frequency and scale of raises may be good while the initial salary may not be attractive. Clarity on all this will help plan one’s way forward.

People Vs. machines: Some careers provide immense opportunity to interact with people; whereas in others, one may have to spend more time with machines. And then there are jobs that are a blend of both. Be clear about what you want and the level of interaction you wish to experience.

The writer is Co-founder and CEO, Lifology