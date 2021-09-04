Ace a virtual interview

04 September 2021 19:00 IST

The new normal of using online channels for interactions brings both opportunities and challenges

The onset of COVID-19 and the resultant pandemic-induced lockdown has transformed how organisations and institutions function across the world. With the normalisation of work/study-from-home, virtual interactions have become a necessity. Besides being a safe process, virtual interviews save time for the involved parties. However, to ensure a smooth process, candidates must be well-prepared.

Technology preparedness: Test the interaction platform in a comprehensive manner before the interview. Even if not specified, be prepared for a video interview. Ensure that the video camera and microphone are working properly and that there is uninterrupted Internet connection and power supply.

Behaviour: In virtual interviews, behavioural rounds are critical, as the cultural fit or the ‘intuitive’ factor of candidates is sought to be assessed without the benefit of an in-person interaction. Candidates should be relaxed and speak into the camera just as they would speak to the interviewer and show their true personality.

Clear communication: Since virtual and call-based interviews limit one’s ability to communicate using body language, verbal communication must be impactful, clear and concise. Avoid monologues, listen and respond actively. Be deliberate and mindful about the non-verbal aspect of communication to leave a positive impression. This includes maintaining the right posture (sitting straight and upright), appropriate dressing, and having a positive body language. Eye contact in video calls is also important; look into the camera and NOT at your interviewer to ensure meaningful eye contact. As this may take some getting used to, spend some time practising.

Follow-up: It is good practice to follow-up by sharing an email thanking all interviewers. This is also an opportunity to ask additional questions and share other relevant information.

The writer is COO, Merilytics.