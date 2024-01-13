How the YATS programme is encouraging students to explore Space Science

January 13, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

“I dream of becoming an astronomer,” says Aryaan Nayak, a class 10 student of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar while Krutika Routray, a class 10 student of KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar, wants to become a cosmologist.

These are among the two who have benefitted from the Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS), a programme that helps school students develop an interest in Astronomy and Space Science among children. Begun in 2007 in collaboration with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneshwar, which operates under the Odisha government’s Department of Science and Technology, the initiative offers students in the state’s rural and remote areas a chance to exhibit their talent.

In 2023, the theme was The Moon Base: Future Launchpad for Space, and over 80,000 students from across 300 schools in 30 districts participated. Events included an open offline quiz for students of classes 6-10. An MCQ assessment, conducted online and offline, was evaluated by an independent jury and the top two participants from each district were invited for the grand finale.

Pushing boundaries

“As India continues to push boundaries with ambitious plans for space exploration, there is an urgent need for a new generation of scientists and engineers to contribute to these ground-breaking endeavours. Initiatives like YATS play a pivotal role in inspiring young minds to explore the vast opportunities in space sciences and provide a unique platform for participants to connect with like-minded individuals, educators, and professionals in the field. This networking opportunity fosters collaboration and the exchange of ideas, creating a supportive community for aspiring astronomers,” says Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the YATS was meant only for students of Classes 9 and 10 but, over the years, it has expanded to include students from Class 6 to 8 as well. Mahamaya Mishra, a software developer who won the YATS in 2015, says that her participation “embedded the scientific spirit and the habit of asking ‘Why?’ in me” and that it encouraged her to choose a career in science by fostering her critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Anshuman Swain, who participated in 2009, is now a researcher at Harvard University, the U.S.

In 2023, Tata Steel took the top 20 winners on an exposure visit to the various facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) across the country to learn about ongoing research from the top scientists. They also visited the Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad and interacted with the director.

Space Science is usually considered to be a subject for higher education, but the impact of a programme like this at the school level can be seen. For instance, Shashwati Nayak, a class 10 student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kendrapara, says that meeting and learning from experienced scientists helped her overcome her fear and plan to become a researcher in the field of science.

YATS offers physical and virtual participation modes. Students can either participate in the test at their schools or online. For details, visit http://bit.ly/YATS2023

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.