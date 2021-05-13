When events move online

13 May 2021 12:36 IST

How the pandemic has changed the event management industry

With lockdowns in place and social distancing a must, the event management industry has had to find new ways to stay relevant. This has led to courses being revamped and including virtual and hybrid events in their curriculum. As the industry reboots during the pandemic, students must gear themselves up to face a new world. Here are a few tips:

Get training in virtual techniques: While advertising techniques remain dynamic and consumer centric, the focus has shifted to social media, since people are restricted to their homes. Therefore students must update themselves about live streaming, webinars, video-conferencing and enhance digital marketing skills, as more events move online.

Improve communication skills: This includes networking as well. Learn how to question, to join a conversation, to understand the audience and this will help connect with and target the right audience and personalise the outreach.

Create engaging content: Content sourcing is one of the chief aspects of event planning. You need content to fit the event goal, to find the right speakers, and to match attendee expectations. Audience engagement is crucial. Therefore students need technological know-how, virtual marketing skills and cultural knowledge to ensure that the event is successful.

Build skills: Gaining experience is the only way to learn and internships and placements are the best options. Creativity, problem-solving, negotiation, budget management, customer management are vital skills and those in this field will also need to know how to multi-task.

The writer is Director, Nest Academy of Event Management and Development