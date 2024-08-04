How the NEET-UG exam can be made more student-friendly

The Supreme Court’s ruling that the NEET-UG 2024 should not be cancelled should not be viewed as approval of the modus operandi adopted by National Testing Agency. The idea of resorting to a two-tier exam, like the JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced), seems to be a consequence. Students who opt for the JEE have found this stressful. A two-tier NEET will increase the load on students. Another aspect is that the score in the JEE Main allows candidates to enroll in engineering colleges. Will taking the first part of NEET allow students to enroll in medicine or dentistry courses?

Possibilities

With many students opting to take both exams, the suggestion to merge NEET first part and JEE Main has been made earlier, with a common exam for Chemistry and Physics. Those who want to take JEE can choose Maths and those who want to take the NEET can opt for Biology. Those who want to take both can take all four papers.

If this is not possible, NEET can be held twice a year to help candidates whose performance was not satisfactory in the first attempt. The better grades can be taken into account.

With these exams being highly sensitive, ambiguous questions should not be allowed. If such a situation occurs, the question should either be withdrawn or credit should be given only to the correct answer. Scientific facts are not dependent on language or a specific edition of a book.

Lastly, NEET-UG is held in 13 languages, increasing the chance of errors in translation. Ideally the language version and the English version should appear side by side so that cross-checking is possible in case of doubts. The English version must be totally error-free and serve as the master version.

The writer is a Former Professor and Director Entrance Exams and Admissions, Anna University, Chennai