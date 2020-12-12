Focus on holistic learning

12 December 2020 18:23 IST

The increasing demand for STEM skills in the industry has motivated institutions to promote related programmes

As the world moves towards a technology-oriented lifestyle, it is important that India takes big steps in the cutting-edge technology-based manufacturing sector. With STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education coming into the picture, more opportunities will certainly be created, and these will contribute to the country’s GDP.

New opportunities

The number of STEM jobs is growing rapidly, due to recent advances in Information Technology, Automation, and Robotics. According to the National Science Foundation, it is predicted that 80% of the jobs created in the next decade will require some form of math and science skills.

Advertising

Advertising

Now, there is also a focus on developing innovation and manufacturing right from schools. This will be the right time for India to rise to the challenge and develop a culture of application-based learning and innovation among schools, students, colleges, and teachers.

Incorporating STEM education

Many institutions are adopting STEM methodology in training their professionals, as it is a proven framework to enhance skills like logical thinking, computational thinking, problem-solving, and so on. In schools, a special workspace is being allotted for STEM-related activities and colleges and universities are also promoting related programmes. The curriculum of educational institutions is being upgraded to match with current and future requirements.

Since, STEM is a fusion of four broad domains — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — it plays a significant role in making the country future ready. STEM helps in maximising the involvement of a student in a holistic learning process. It is also helpful in developing the power of deduction, reasoning, and mastery of pattern recognitions.

The writer is HOD, School of Engineering and Research, ITM University, Raipur.