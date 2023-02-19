How technology is facilitating a smoother study abroad experience

February 19, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

In the past few years, India has outpaced China and made big strides in the study abroad sector with more students heading to countries like the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and Canada. This has led to a huge growth in technological innovations playing a key role in helping students by streamlining processes, saving time and money, and allowing efficient utilisation of resources.

Digital-driven ed-tech platforms allow aspiring students to scout and choose courses and universities of their choice. They provide transparency in the selection and admission processes of various institutions while offering a complete bouquet of services through a single platform with live updates on their admission status.

Easy access

Direct access to university representatives enables students to resolve all their queries and provides them with information on the entire ecosystem, including financing options like scholarships and loans. Technology has enabled easy facilitation, especially with the visa process, foreign exchange, accommodation, travel, and numerous other issues that students are likely to encounter during their study abroad journey.

These digital platforms also provide impartial advice and application content/assistance to students while helping them choose courses that are suitable to their interests. Ed-tech platforms have eliminated the need to physically travel to a university or even an agent’s office, by enabling participation in online counselling events, virtual fairs and campus tours. All this was triggered partly by the pandemic, which offered a boost to the use of technology in the study abroad sector.

Any time, any where

The importance of informed decision-making is key here as these platforms have launched feature-loaded mobile applications for students that provide helpful tips, suggestions, and personalised course recommendations. This allows students to search, save and shortlist universities, institutions, and courses and compare them based on different parameters. At the same time, the real-time features help students get updates on their application process and review offers with just a few clicks.

Equally important is the post-admission assistance, with ease in availing financial aid and flexible repayment models, which makes foreign education available and affordable, irrespective of economic background. With technology-based services — direct contact with the counsellor providing the service cuts the indirect interference of any commission agent. Students from smaller cities can also meet their aspirations to study abroad easily with enhanced counselling experience.

The writer is Head of Global Business Operations, Halp