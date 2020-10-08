When learning meets technology

Digital learning has come into its own in the age of lockdowns and social distancing

As recently as a decade ago, the concept of “online education” was met with scepticism from parents and students alike. Spending a good deal of money on a course that had you nodding in front of a computer screen sounded preposterous. Today, however, digital learning is now becoming the norm, especially in the age of pandemic and social distancing.

While it lets students be in control of their learning, with lesser distractions and more certification options and is also cost-effective, it is still an evolving discipline. Here’s what the future of online education looks like:

Gamification: Lately, the word has been on everyone’s lips. It is the process of introducing game elements — VR, avatars, simulations and task-oriented approaches — to convert learning into a fun-filled game. Learners can benefit from increased engagement and better retention, according to a 2011 study from the University of Colorado.

Mobile learning: Cheap smartphones and affordable data packs have galvanised India’s digital movement. With learners’ convenience in mind, courses will be built to suit the mobile interface, allowing e-learning to reach households without computers.

Microlearning: Traditional methods of learning and pedagogy don’t take into account the human brain’s retentive capacity. To reduce cognitive load, e-learning has been focusing on microlearning, or converting information into easy, “bite-sized pieces.” These nuggets obviate the need for long-course formats and can be easily consumed by learners on their mobiles.

Big data: It lets learning systems understand the needs of individual users and brings a personal touch to the learning experience. Assessing the data also helps improve the courses and tackle the challenges almost immediately.

Artificial Intelligence: It has been transforming e-learning by integrating smart content, smart tutoring systems and content analytics and bridging the gaps. Many fear that introducing AI into learning may make human instructors redundant. But AI will, in fact, aid teachers in understanding the learners’ competencies and allow them to craft the best instructional approach. AI can also entirely free them from time-consuming admin work.

Despite all this, we are only beginning to scratch the surface of how technology can revolutionise digital learning.

The writer is CEO, EduBridge India