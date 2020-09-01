A question of access

01 September 2020 14:52 IST

Use of technology and a slight tweaking of job roles will help create more opportunities for the differently abled.

The changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused tremendous stress to both students and professionals. While technology has played an important role in alleviating this, challenges like accessibility and connectivity issues are yet to be addressed. In the case of the differently abled, the problem of isolation and exclusion that they have faced earlier continues. If technologies and technical knowledge were more easily accessible, it would help them cope with the challenges and explore new career opportunities across sectors.

The recently announced National Education Policy 2020 focused on multiple entry and exit options during the four-year undergraduate degree. With a strong emphasis on technical education, it has also suggested that the new school curriculum should involve vocational and technical education from Std VI onwards.

Many organisations and institutions are now implementing assistive technologies such as automated wheelchairs, automatic flat escalators, sight, and sound technology, and more that help the differently abled to move. Other adaptive technologies like text-to-speech, on-screen boards, text-to-speech synthesisers, magnification applications, screen readers, electronic pointing devices, alternative keyboards, computers with visual and voice output can help the differently abled interact freely and manage their job roles efficiently.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the 2011 Census, 36% of the total population of differently abled are employed, which indicates that a huge gap can be filled through social inclusion and a slight tweaking of job roles to empower them and create career opportunities for them. Let’s take a look at a few options.

Jewellery Design and Technology: The qualifications required are graduation from any stream, a good grounding in creative arts and a fair sense of design. Freelance design options are high and networking skills are required to get clients.

Software Engineer: Those with analytical skills who like to programme and design new applications can move to management-level positions in companies. There are also multiple options like mobile applications developer, desktop applications developer, web developer, graphic designer, systems administrator, and more. A Bachelor’s or a Master’s Degree in Computer Applications and certification of the different programmes learnt will be required Basic networking skills will also be necessary as client servicing can be managed with technological help.

Architecture: With a science background in school and a major in architecture, the role involves designing a project based on the client’s needs. Career options include government departments like the Public Works Department and Town Planning or as draughtsmen and CADD designers in private organisation.

Those interested in the entertainment industry can consider options like virtual tour guide or voice over artist.

However the most important aspect is an all-round training module for the differently abled that takes into account their problems and also includes soft skills that will encourage them to communicate with their peers.

The writer is the President of the non-profit organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan.