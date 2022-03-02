Connected and safe campuses

Technology can help make our educational institutions safe and secure

Advances in video analytics have made it possible to monitor adherence to social distancing and masking guidelines. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Technology can help make our educational institutions safe and secure

While education pivoted to an online learning model, during the pandemic, the importance of attending a school physically and interacting with peers and teachers cannot be underestimated. With increased vaccination coverage and a sharp decline in cases, educational institutions have welcomed students and staff back on campuses. The new normal, however, demands safer and healthier environments that not only limit exposure and spread of viruses indoors, but also provide an optimal environment for a student’s well-being.

Today, educational institutions need sophisticated and integrated building solutions that protect people, secure spaces and stabilise operations. Tech-driven solutions can also help minimise human error, enable constant and consistent monitoring, and allow for operational scalability.

Protecting people

In November 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stressed the necessity of universal indoor masking and physical distancing in educational institutions. Technology-enabled dashboards and applications create connected systems within school campuses and advances in video analytics have made it possible to monitor adherence to social distancing and masking guidelines. Video surveillance systems based on IP cameras can also provide reliable identification of potential security threats, thus keeping these spaces and the people within them safer and more secure.

Further, institutions equipped with PPE vending machines can provide no-touch, frictionless safety kits for students. Technology interventions can also minimise potential contamination hazards through frictionless access and accurate thermal body temperature screening. With connected systems, it can be smoother and faster to isolate those who require additional screening.

Securing places

A crucial aspect is to create safe and secure places for students and staff. Technology solutions can assist schools in managing and monitoring the number of people on campus, which makes the reinforcement of social distancing norms easier.

Another important, if sometimes overlooked, element is indoor air quality. With technology integration, a school building can improve its indoor air quality and track data to show parents, teachers and boards that it is measurably safer to bring students back for 100% in-person learning. A heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system integrated with indoor air quality (IAQ) sensors can detect contaminants, clean the air, and adjust ventilation to acceptable standards, thereby reducing exposure to particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOC), CO2, temperature and humidity.

In a secure campus, authorities should also be able to monitor timely cleaning activities, while isolating vulnerable places such as washrooms, auditoriums and indoor sports stadia. All of this is possible by integrating technology solutions and converting the campus into a ‘connected’ one.

Stabilising operations

By using cost-effective and scalable cloud-based solutions, school administrations can monitor and uphold all key performance indicators for the safety of those on campus. Intelligent security systems enable contact tracing on campuses with advanced analytics, biometrics, historical access credential tracking, and incident management workflows. By integrating technologies such as AI, Bluetooth, facial recognition and passive infrared sensors, campuses can build access control systems that are nearly touch-free

.Making students’ and staff well-being a priority is non-negotiable. Implementing technologies that work with access control systems to lock down areas and quickly alert first responders in an emergency situation, thereby becomes critical. This may also be tailored to work with a school’s standard operating procedures in incidence response and protection, thus creating a truly autonomous, sustainable, and holistic management system.

The writer is VP and GM, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT).