Display empathy and understanding

13 November 2021 18:49 IST

Tips for educators as students and teachers return to physical classes after more than a year of online education

After being at home for over 19 months, many students seem to be reconciled to online school and have got accustomed to living in a virtual world. As they slowly come back to physical school, it is imperative that teachers are cognisant of the fact that many are facing anxiety issues with changed routines. Here are some tips for educators as they welcome back students to the campus:

Assess them: After a year-and-a -half at home, many students may have regressed both academically and socially. It is important for teachers to assess where their students’ abilities are before setting goals. Fun written and verbal activities can serve as an observation ground to understand current needs. Remember to keep these assessments fun and informal so that students don’t feel pressured. Once the learning gap is identified, teachers can plan how to help them overcome it.

Ease into expectations: Teachers may remember students in a certain way, but many things have changed. There may be some adjusting to do before getting back into the rhythm of offline school. So, be mindful of what you expect from students.

Advertising

Advertising

Keep communications open: Many students may have gone through during this period; some may have even lost loved ones. Giving them a safe space to discuss their feelings and journeys may be necessary for their mental health.

Self-reflect: It is important to understand that, just like students, teachers too have to adjust to offline school. Take some time to reflect on your own state of mind and be mindful of the expectations you set for yourself. Talk to a trusted person about your own fears and anxieties around this topic. Ultimately the more centred we feel as adults, the better our students will respond to this change.

Set a routine: Teachers should partner with parents to help students set a routine and be supportive if students take some time to get into the groove.

As we navigate the uncertainty and get back to offline classes, teachers will have to lead by example and display empathy and understanding. As someone once said, “My students don’t need me to learn, they need me to care.”

The writer is CEO, Aditya Birla Education Academy.