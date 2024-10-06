How teachers can be effective placement trainers

Almost every institution’s success is determined by its academic results and placements. Despite the news of high placement records and lucrative salaries, often we find that many students quit their jobs within a year as they are unable to cope with the workplace demands. This is primarily because they are unable to adapt to changing trends.

Apart from the placement training cell, teachers can play a supportive role as well. While the former focuses on resume writing and interview preparation, the latter can offer more value additions to the students. This can be done through the following strategies.

Skill identification: Students should be encouraged to develop their inherent skills and acumen. For example, someone with good communication skills can be trained for marketing jobs, while one who is good at academics can be encouraged to consider research or teaching.

Alumni interaction: Former students who have been successful can be invited at regular intervals to talk to current batches about what they will encounter at the workplace. This can be through sharing of experiences, challenges faced and how these were overcome. This will help students understand the reality of the job.

Teacher experiences: Teachers with prior industrial exposure can share their experiences and stress the importance of learning on the job and being punctual and sincere.

Industry visits: Students should be given a suitable format for their internships and industry visits. Inviting industry experts to evaluate the knowledge gained thus will help students understand where they stand and what they need to do to improve.

Real-world problems: Students should be given case studies involving actual problems and issues faced by industries. Working out solutions to these will help them develop their analytical and problem-solving skills, which come in handy at the workplace.

Mock interviews: Apart from the help given by placement cells, teachers can invite HR personnel from companies to evaluate students and suggest how and where they can improve. This will also create awareness among the students about what more they need to do.

Mentorship: This is at the heart of the training and teachers need to mentor and nurture students to develop those inherent skill sets that will sustain them in their jobs.

The writer is Professor and Head, Department of Textile Chemistry, SSM College of Engineering, Komarapalayam, Tamil Nadu.