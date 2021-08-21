Be smart consumers of information

How teachers and educators can help tackle the infodemic.

“Politicians are like diapers; they need to be changed often, and for the same reasons.” When you receive this quote attributed to Mark Twain on WhatsApp, what is your immediate response or reaction? Do you feel like forwarding it to your friends who like such quotes or do you pause before sharing it on social media?

Recently, a friend of mine forwarded the quote to me. He said that he had come across it in an article written by a well-known person and that he wanted to include it in one of his presentations. I told him that the quote had been misattributed to Mark Twain. He said, “I’m damn sure it is Mark Twain’s quote. Please Google and find out yourself.” Later, I posted the quote on Facebook and, within a few minutes, received this message from FB: “We added a notice to your post. The post includes information that independent fact-checkers said was false. You shared a photo on 13 Aug 2021. Independent fact-checkers reviewed a similar photo and said that it was false (26 Jul 2021) …”

It is very common for most people to share news reports and messages they receive on social media with their contacts without realising that they are sharing misinformation, rumours or fake news. During the past year, I received a number of messages and news reports related to COVID-19 from friends and relatives who demanded I share them with my contacts. Here are a few samples: i) Corona vaccines are not safe as they carry the live virus. Those who are vaccinated will spread the coronavirus to others. ii) Many vaccinated people have died because of vaccines.

The world is struggling with a ‘twindemic’: the pandemic (the spread of the coronavirus) and ‘infodemic’ (the spread of the misinformation virus). As both are contagious and spread faster than anyone can imagine and pose a serious threat to public health by infecting lungs in the case of pandemic and infecting minds in the case of infodemic, there is an urgent need to contain the spread of both viruses.

Ten points to follow 1. Know your biases and set them aside.

2. Make your students understand the concept of infodemic and how the virus infects people.

3. Encourage them to question everything and help them develop their thinking skills.

4. Teach them the difference between information, misinformation and disinformation.

5. Enable them to differentiate between fact and opinion.

6. Help them learn about fake news and how to fact-check the content they see on social media.

7. Enlighten them as to why it is important to #PauseBeforePost and #PauseBeforeShare.

8. Create opportunities for them to analyse and discuss social media posts in the class.

9. Encourage them to be open-minded and get information from different newspapers and news channels and educate them to come out of echo chamber.

10. Teach them to be smart consumers of news and information.

Though infodemic has something to do with health misinformation in the context of the pandemic, it has a broader meaning. Dictionary.com defines infodemic as “a massive amount of widely and rapidly circulating information about a particular crisis or controversial issue, consisting of a confusing combination of fact, falsehood, rumour, and opinion.” In the age of social media, we are bombarded with misinformation and disinformation and there is a relentless attack on facts and the truth. Even highly educated people lack the ability to differentiate between authentic news and fake news.

Many studies have been conducted to assess the media literacy of young people and adults. According to a study conducted by the Stanford History Education Group, 96% of high school students surveyed failed to challenge the credibility of unreliable sources. In a country like India, where there is a lack of awareness on the importance of media literacy, educators have a vital role to play in educating students on the need for tackling infodemic.

