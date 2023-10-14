How studying Maths can open the door to diverse career opportunities

October 14, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

“Without Mathematics, there’s nothing you can do. Everything around you is Mathematics. Everything around you is numbers,” observed Shakuntala Devi. Maths is indeed everywhere: from the intricacies of Economics to the cutting-edge advancements in Medical Imaging, the impenetrable algorithms of Cryptography, the remarkable capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, and beyond. But, perhaps the most significant element of Maths’ impact is its ability to transport ideas from the realm of the abstract and make them tangible and usable as a force for good.

Maths is often only associated with Engineering or technology due to its fundamental role in these fields. However, its scope extends far beyond these domains, permeating various aspects of our daily lives and playing a crucial role in a wide range of careers. Here are some examples of how Maths can be a gateway to careers beyond Engineering and technology.

Financial Analysis

In the field of Finance, Maths is indispensable. Financial analysts employ mathematical models and statistical techniques to analyse market trends, assess risks, and make informed investment decisions. Maths students possess excellent quantitative skills, making them valuable assets in this sector. They can pursue careers in banks, investment firms, or corporations.

Healthcare

Medical researchers and epidemiologists rely on mathematical models to study the spread of diseases, predict outbreaks, and devise strategies for prevention and control. Biostatisticians analyse large datasets to identify patterns, conduct clinical trials, and evaluate the effectiveness of treatments. By combining Maths with Healthcare, you can contribute to improving patient outcomes and optimising healthcare delivery systems.

Art and Design

Precision and creativity converge gracefully to create awe-inspiring masterpieces. Architects utilise mathematical principles to design aesthetically pleasing and structurally sound buildings. Graphic designers use mathematical concepts like symmetry and proportions to create visually appealing layouts and designs. Animators employ mathematical algorithms for realistic rendering and simulation in computer-generated imagery.

Cryptography

With the increasing importance of data security, cryptography has become a vital field. Maths students can specialise in cryptography, developing secure algorithms and encryption methods. They can work in government agencies, cybersecurity firms, or research institutions, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information.

Actuarial Science

Actuaries play a crucial role in assessing and managing risk for insurance companies. They analyse data, calculate premiums, and provide guidance on pricing and risk assessment. Maths graduates with a keen interest in probability theory and financial mathematics can excel.

Academia

Maths graduates can pursue a career in teaching, sharing their passion with the next generation. They can become high-school or college-level educators and foster a love for the subject. Additionally, they can contribute to research by pursuing advanced degrees and becoming professors.

These are just a few examples of the numerous career paths available to students with a penchant for Maths. Its versatility opens doors to diverse industries and sectors. Mathematical research in the 21st century has offered valuable knowledge on a diverse spectrum of subjects related to the Sustainable Development Goals, including mapping poverty, evaluating the gender gap, calculating the impact and range of anthropogenic hazards, understanding pandemics, forecasting climate change, quantifying biodiversity, and more. By exploring these alternative careers, Maths students can find fulfilling and intellectually stimulating paths that align with their interests and strengths.

The writer is a teacher and Co-Founder of BYJU’S.