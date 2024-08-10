How students from The Design Village won the Outstanding Digital Submission Prize at the Biodesign Challenge Summit 2024

It began with a question: How can bio-design address the unique environmental challenges in micro-contexts in India? As a team of multidisciplinary designers, Divyansh Jain, Vedangi Rane, Prakrithi and I were driven by a shared curiosity about the intersection of biotechnology, art, and design.

Our journey started with research into Rajasthan’s micro-context, delving into the environmental issues plaguing the region. This exploration led us to the marble industry and its by-product, marble slurry, specifically in Kishangarh region. We discovered that this slurry not only disfigures the environment but is also a significant pollutant. Our visit to Kishangarh revealed the linear trail of manufacturing in the marble industry, which produces over 20% marble slurry waste in processing one block of marble. The locals, whose livelihoods depended on the industry, were aware of the problem but hesitant to speak out publicly, adding a layer of complexity to our mission.

The idea for “Mirage: Eco Solutions from Marble Slurry” emerged from these discoveries and we aimed to transform this waste into a resource. The complexity of our project demanded a non-linear, iterative approach. Each step we took led to new insights and often required us to revisit and refine our previous work. Initially, we had to go through various tests to get detailed information about the properties of marble slurry. Experiments with regard to its thermal resistance and mechanical strength revealed it to be a material good for passive cooling. We wanted to leverage these properties to create solutions that would mitigate its environmental impact and promote local economic growth through hyperlocal production.

Process of research

One of our major challenges was developing a method to process the marble slurry into a usable form. Early attempts yielded inconsistent results, prompting us to explore various binding agents and manufacturing techniques. These experiments were time-consuming and often frustrating, but each failure brought us closer to a viable solution. One of the most exciting aspects of our solution was its full circular approach. By transforming marble slurry composite into products that could be reused and recycled, we aimed to create a sustainable loop. A key innovation was developing a passive cooling tile from the marble slurry composite, which can reduce temperatures by 10–12 degrees Celsius using water and leveraging Venturi and passive cooling effects. The form of the tile was designed with ease of manufacturing in mind, aiming to boost local production. This ensures that the marble waste does not end up in landfills but is continuously repurposed, thereby reducing environmental impact and promoting resource efficiency.

Looking back on our journey, Mirage is more than just a project; it represents our commitment to sustainable design and our belief in the power of innovation to address environmental challenges. We have not reached the journey’s end. We recognise that there are areas where we can improve, try more raw material additives, and produce more detailed life cycle assessments to enhance the project’s credibility and viability.

The writer is a student of M. Des in Product Design programme at The Design Village (TDV)

