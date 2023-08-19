How students can use Data Analytics in their education

August 19, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Industry leaders have used Data Analytics for years to find patterns about their respective markets. Education is no exception. But what is not well-known is that students can use Data Analytics to gain valuable insights into their academic performance, career prospects, and internships to ensure that they make the most of their educational journey.

For instance, take personalised learning. This approach, which has been around for more than half a century, customises learning to fit students’ needs. With today’s advances in Data Analytics, institutions and online platforms can analyse student performance, track progress of individual students, identify areas of strength and weakness and allow for the use of additional resources or targeted interventions that enable an enhancement of the learning experience and overall academic performance.

Comprehensive information

Moreover, Data Analytics allows students to make well-informed decisions about their educational paths. By analysing data on course offerings, student enrollment, and completion rates, institutions can provide students with comprehensive information on the popularity and success rates of various programmes.

In the past, most students probably sought a place where they could get additional experience or credits in their various fields. Internships are invaluable experiences that provide students with real-world exposure and a chance to apply their academic knowledge. Naturally, students would want a targeted approach and maximise their opportunities. Through Data Analytics, institutions can track and analyse information on internship placements, including previous interns’ companies, roles, and experiences. By leveraging this data, students can identify internships that align with their career goals.

Next, by analysing data on successful applications, including resumes, cover letters, and interview performance, students can gain valuable insights into the key factors that contribute to a successful application. This knowledge allows them to tailor their application material, and improve their chances of securing coveted internships.

Furthermore, by analysing data from job postings and employer preferences, students can gain valuable insights into the skills and qualifications that are in high demand and also identify emerging trends in the job market. This allows them to align their education and internship experiences with the evolving needs of the job market, increasing their employability.

Hence, data can be used more effectively by educational institutions and by students as it will help the increasing numbers of youngsters entering the workforce every day.

The writer is MD and CEO, Lumina Datamatics