Tech impetus to peer-to-peer learning

Though educational institutions are slated to resume functioning after the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, there is still a long way to go before status-quo is restored. Irrespective of whether we go back to the traditional normal or evolve a new system, here is what we can do to aid both remote and classroom learning.

One strategy that is bound to make a striking difference is peer-to-peer learning. In 1995, researchers at the University of Ulster identified 10 models of peer learning, which included the traditional proctor model (a senior teaching a junior student) and a then novel learning cell in which students in the same grade helped each other learn through knowledge sharing. With the help of modern technology, this can be achieved through the model of social learning.

Build a community

One can build an effective learning community by leveraging social media, which can act as the perfect platform for peer-to-peer learning. The community would bank primarily on the fundamentals of knowledge sharing, though the importance of expert assistance and guidance cannot be ruled out. This can be enabled by making teachers and other subject experts part of the community.

The other significant benefit of having teachers and subject experts on board is that students will not only be able to resolve their doubts easily but also have access to a bank of user-generated content, which will boost knowledge sharing among peers and be a great ready reference. Technology may be an enabler but, when it comes to the crucial aspects of education and learning, there is still no replacement for the human mind.

If technology is used smartly, teachers and students can be given access to tools that will make learning and knowledge sharing interactive. Through integration of gaming techniques, users can easily create quizzes, contests, and other practices that enhance competitiveness and bring out the best in them.

Assessing progress

In remote learning, while we might have managed to find an inferior substitute for regular classroom learning, there has been practically no headway with regard to assessment and evaluation. AI can play an instrumental role here. Through an exhaustive question bank across subjects and grades, AI can be used to conduct data-driven assessments. Teachers can create assessments for purposes ranging from chapter-wise and end-term evaluations to full-syllabus annual assessments.

Going beyond assessments, they can also generate insightful reports focusing on the strengths and areas of potential improvement for each student and also provide remediation relevant to each student’s unique needs.

Even now when technology has become an inseparable part of our lives, not much focus has been laid on the concept of peer-to-peer learning. Today, when the resources with institutions are scarce, and demands upon teachers are increasing, it provides students an opportunity to learn from each other, a less monotonous practice than the traditional teaching-learning methods.

The writer is Founder, Digital Aristotle