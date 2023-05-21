May 21, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

Can you guess some of the most popular buzzwords of our times? Climate crisis, Anthropocene, the great insect apocalypse, greenwashing, carbon footprint … the list goes on. The important question is: how do we talk about these ongoing environmental issues in a way that empowers rather than triggers fear and anxiety? Researchers have come up with a big word for the fear of environmental doom: ‘ecological anxiety’ or ‘eco-distress’.

Accept and understand

Often, these negative emotions originate from a feeling of having lost control over what’s happening around us. A good way to deal with this could be to acknowledge the presence of these environmental challenges, understand the problem properly, and become a part of the solution.

Humanity is yet to crack the code to shaping a world where nature takes centre stage and we are guaranteed a secure and sustainable future. Clearly, we need a more environmentally conscious generation and a workforce skilled for action. Young people must engage more in conversations around the current status of our environment and acquire a scientific understanding and systems thinking on how the natural world operates.

What if I told you that each of YOU has the power to change the status quo and halt the continuous degradation of the environment? Irrespective of our age, phase of life, and career or profession, we all have myriad ways to contribute, whether it is through individual lifestyle choices or the career path we choose.

While the government and large corporations usually take the decisions that lead to the most far-reaching change, you can contribute by volunteering for conservation initiatives, influencing communities around you, and adding your voice to fuel conservation efforts through policy change and action. Paul Gerald Hawken, an American environmentalist, author, economist and activist, said, “Business is the only mechanism powerful enough to produce the changes necessary to reverse global environment and social degradation.” If you have the interest, right skills, and aptitude, launch your own initiative and become a green entrepreneur!

Reading list

Before you begin, arm yourself with information by reading about various environmental themes such as biodiversity, climate change, sustainability, and sustainable development. Here are some recommendations.

Silent Spring: Rachel Carson’s book kickstarted the contemporary environmental movement

Rachel Carson’s book kickstarted the contemporary environmental movement Cities and Canopies: Trees in Indian Cities: Drawing on extensive research, this book by Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli explores both the specific and general aspects of life-giving trees.

Drawing on extensive research, this book by Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli explores both the specific and general aspects of life-giving trees. An Inconvenient Truth: The Crisis of Global Warming Al Gore’s book exposes how humanity has aided the planet’s destruction and paints a picture of the future we can expect if we do nothing to stop global warming.

Al Gore’s book exposes how humanity has aided the planet’s destruction and paints a picture of the future we can expect if we do nothing to stop global warming. Challenge Everything: An Extinction Rebellion Youth Guide to Saving the Planet This book by Blue Sandford is a manifesto for how young people can help to save the planet by questioning everything about modern life and acting upon their conclusions.

This book by Blue Sandford is a manifesto for how young people can help to save the planet by questioning everything about modern life and acting upon their conclusions. Environmentalism: A Global History Ramchandra Guha documents the major trends, ideas, campaigns and thinkers within the environmental movement worldwide.

As you get started on this path to becoming an environmental champion, you will learn a lot on your own. But formal education is vital for sustainable development too, and the role of educators in navigating the path to the sustainable future cannot be emphasised enough! In lower grades, teachers can infuse environmental themes into curricular subjects and draw links between concepts taught in the classroom and environmental issues and solutions. For youth at the senior secondary and higher education levels, it is becoming popular to integrate environment education into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning, helping drive the innovations that are much needed to solve environmental problems and contribute to sustainable development. Can you list a few such innovations? Now, over to you, as you think about how you would want to champion the cause of conservation and crack the code to achieving a sustainable future!

A monthly column from WWF-India

The writer is Associate Director, Environment Education, WWF-India