  • Silent Spring: Rachel Carson’s book kickstarted the contemporary environmental movement
  • Cities and Canopies: Trees in Indian Cities: Drawing on extensive research, this book by Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli explores both the specific and general aspects of life-giving trees.
  • An Inconvenient Truth: The Crisis of Global Warming Al Gore’s book exposes how humanity has aided the planet’s destruction and paints a picture of the future we can expect if we do nothing to stop global warming.
  • Challenge Everything: An Extinction Rebellion Youth Guide to Saving the Planet This book by Blue Sandford is a manifesto for how young people can help to save the planet by questioning everything about modern life and acting upon their conclusions.
  • Environmentalism: A Global History Ramchandra Guha documents the major trends, ideas, campaigns and thinkers within the environmental movement worldwide.