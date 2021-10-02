From leisure to learning

Social media platforms are much more than just entertainment; they offer opportunities to accelerate learning

Social media is the epicentre of our lives; it not only influences how we live, but also how we work and learn. More and more educators are integrating the capabilities of social media into the pedagogy to engage more learners and develop the educational framework.

Recent research indicated that about two-thirds of all educators use one interactive platform or the other to make the process easier. By offering enhanced collaborative tools, social audio/video platforms have made learners more closely-knit.

Social media stimulates self-focused learning, as it instigates users to look for answers on their own and make independent decisions. It also allows learners to freely join hands and connect beyond their traditional study material. This means they can interact with the real world in real-time.

Engaged learning

Socially collaborative tools coax learners to actively engage in self-learning instead of passively assimilating information that they are likely to forget once they have been through their assessment. These tools allow creative content creation and curation. Moreover, the digital repository presents information to users in a manner that is more exciting than traditional methods.

Interactive platforms where learners can join moderated discussion rooms and communicate with one another encourage users to foster human connections that facilitate learning, pick up on nuances through intonation and begin to form bonds with one another through voice communication. An important aspect of such a learning environment is that learners delve into their work before sharing their work in the online community.

Other platforms offer options to share creative ideas with the world through images and videos. Such practices can unlock further possibilities for growth among users as one creative idea may help hundreds of others grasp that information with relative ease. Here is how you can enhance the learning experience:

Written resources: Written communication is one of the key skills that educators strive to ingrain in learners. A simple board containing tips and quick go-to notes can help create coherent and articulate project reports. A board may even provide quick tips to effectively use job-relevant software.

Source of inspiration: A consistently updated board can be used to boost morale and leveraged to apprise people of the latest developments about relevant subject matters. They can even be used to communicate important announcements on a larger scale, and can contain tips about acing interviews, writing impactful resumes, and maybe even current job statistics for learners who wish to switch roles after upskilling.

When used right, these tools can be a positive influence and expand the horizons of enthusiastic learners.

The writer is Founder, Gaurav Bhagat Academy