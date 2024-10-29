How simulation using AR, VR can facilitate learning

Simulations in education are teaching strategies that mimic real-life scenarios of events or processes. They aid in a clear understanding of concepts and have been an integral part of science classrooms for decades. The earth-sun-moon system is a classic example that can be simulated using a role-play method, where students assume the roles of the earth, the sun and the moon to learn concepts like earth’s rotation, phases of the moon, eclipses, and so on.

How does one learn abstract concepts such as evolution, cell structure, or chemical reactions in a classroom? Online simulations to the rescue!

Simulations provide opportunities for students to observe, evaluate, and explore. Thanks to technological advancements, online tools such as agent-based models (ABM), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR)-based simulations have made it possible to simulate processes and concepts ranging from microbiology to astronomy in the sciences. Most online simulations are based on the inquiry-based 5E-instructional model- engage, explore, explain, elaborate, evaluate.

Agent-based models simulate the actions of ‘agents,’ which are the components of a simulation. Agents could be molecules, cells, or animals in a system. For example, suppose a teacher wants to teach the spread of a virus within a population. In that case, an ABM such as NetLogo* provides a digital space where the students can set up a model to change the number of viral particles, population density, or chances of recovery of infected persons and observe how the infection is transmitted over a given period.

Such models engage students in collecting data, analysing graphs and understanding how individual actions lead to outcomes at the system level. Teaching topics in physics such as electricity or optics can also be simplified due to simulations such as PhET. ABMs give a real-life experience to students, where they can manipulate variables to gain an interactive learning experience.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that blends digital information with a learner’s real-world experience. For example, astronomy teachers could use mobile applications that simply require a mobile phone to be held against the sky. The application shows all the information about celestial objects in the direction to which the in-app camera is pointed. AR is also widely used to teach chemistry, anatomy, or concepts where real-life resources are unavailable or could pose a hazard to students. Most AR-based tools require minimal resources, such as a mobile, laptop or a tablet and internet connection.

Virtual reality or VR creates an entirely virtual representation of an environment. While it provides a fully immersive and highly engaging learning experience, it requires sophisticated VR laboratories equipped with VR headsets.

Global warming visualised

In India, many schools equipped with computers and internet facilities use simulations to teach abstract concepts in science and mathematics. “Evolution through natural selection is a topic that can be best explained using simulations. Evolution of species takes hundreds of thousands of years. I use simulations to teach these concepts in the science classroom”, mentioned 41-year-old Maram Pavithra, a science teacher in ZPHS Penpahad school, Suryapet, Telangana state.

Pavithra, with her 15-year teaching experience, uses several freely available agent-based simulations in her science classroom. She adds that their classrooms are equipped with interactive flat panels, making it easier to run simulations. Moreover, most of these simulations can also be explored outside the school through mobile applications.

Pavithra learned about the simulations through a teacher professional development programme – Connected Learning Initiative (CLIx) led by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A. Pavithra is now herself a teacher-trainer who helps other teachers learn simulations.

“Many teachers learn about these tools, and some use them in classrooms. Others don’t use these either because they feel simulations require a lot of technical knowledge, or they are not interested in using them at all”, comments Pavithra. She adds that while the simulations might appear to require technical expertise, they are, in reality, intuitive and can be used with little practice.

Many educators are exploring the potential of simulations to enagage school students on burning issues such as global warming or antimicrobial resistance (AMR). For one such activity on AMR for school students, 29-year-old Avanish Utsav, Associate Researcher at Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai designed an agent-based module using NetLogo that simulated the development of antimicrobial resistance in bacteria.

The module contained disease-causing bacterial cells as ‘agents,’ and students could control the reproduction of the cells and dosage of antibiotics given to patients, among other parameters. Through this, students learn how natural or artificial selection can lead to antimicrobial resistance over time. “This module simulates what you cannot demonstrate in the laboratory. Students play around with different controls and variables, and they construct their knowledge on antimicrobial resistance”, remarked Utsav.

These simulation tools follow the inquiry-based learning strategy. Teachers can further design their lessons to apply different pedagogical techniques, such as project-based, problem-based or activity-based learning, depending on the content. Some simulations also allow users to extend the existing models and tweak them to run the model in a different context.

Despite the multiple advantages, most simulations, whether traditional, agent-based, or augmented reality-based, have their own challenges and limitations. Educators commonly believe that over-reliance on simulations should be avoided. Practices like using more than one model and discussing the limitations of simulations are important in preventing misconceptions.

The big technological divide in the society is a bigger challenge to address. Many students are missing out on the learning experience through simulations “There are some initiatives to reach those on the other side of the technological divide, but with our population size, state intervention is needed to ensure these resources reach the maximum number of students,” Utsav added.

*Wilensky, U. (1999). NetLogo. http://ccl.northwestern.edu/netlogo/. Center for Connected Learning and Computer-Based Modeling, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL.

The author would like to thank Dr. Rafikh Shaikh, senior research coordinator and teaching faculty at the Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and Prasad Adekar, scientific staff at IUCAA Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune for inputs.

(The author is a science communicator, educator, and facilitator. She has previously worked at HBCSE as a postdoctoral fellow in science education.)

