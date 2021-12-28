New-age career coaching

How SaaS platforms can help career counsellors guide students

In this era of digitisation, technology has become a pre-eminent part of businesses globally. In the career guidance domain, career coaching practices being interwoven with technology has allowed Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms to provide state-of-the-art facilities to practitioners and their clients.

Micro-entrepreneurs who want to have their own career coaching setups can now visualise having a robust ecosystem that will provide tools through which they can get an accurate assessment of students.’

Multipurpose

Interestingly, the SaaS model was usually considered to be accessible only to big enterprises. However, it is now an imperative part of the small-scale businesses. Similarly, micro-entrepreneurs in the career coaching industry can use a tailored SaaS platform, which automatically provides solutions that can be aligned to their overall career coaching activities. With more career coaches being empowered through a sophisticated tech-led platform, the career guidance landscape will soon scale up into helping and redirecting the aspirations of millions in the right direction.

Renuka Iyer, a Coimbatore-based career coach who uses a SaaS platform, envisions an enterprise that tries to look for distinct ways to holistically shape aspirants’ future. The tools provided enable her to assess strengths and weaknesses and present a report that offers detailed understanding of a student’s career options

Urvi Shukla, a Kolkata-based career coach, used a SaaS platform to start her own enterprise. Her interest in this domain ignited when she noticed how people lacked information and clarity regarding career choices. She wanted to provide the right information to students and helps them actualise their goals.

Career coaches can explore different dimensions and help students with accuracy and precision with a SaaS platform. The future of SaaS in the career guidance industry will see a rise in the number of professionals who have always wanted to create a positive impact in the lives of students. Not only will this help narrow the gap between students and counsellors but also help create a group of well-informed individuals.

The writer is Director, Mindler