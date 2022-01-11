Combat learning loss through remedial education

11 January 2022 12:12 IST

How remedial education can help those left behind catch up with their peers

Remedial education is also known as compensatory or developmental education. It is designed in a unique way to help children achieve an expected level of competency in core academic skills like numeracy, literacy, and so on. In layman’s terms, remedial education is a means to bridge the gap between below-average students and their peers.

There are different types of remedial education programmes — small group tutoring, one-to-one tutoring, specialist, private, peer, and volunteer tutoring, computer-assisted interventions and more, which can be used in conjunction or separately to aid students catch up to age appropriate benchmarks.

Who needs it?

There is no bar set for one type of student. The only circumstance is that the student needs to catch up to a definite and expected standard. While special education has similar characteristics, remedial education does not focus on differently-able students. Rather, it supports students who fall behind. Those who need remedial programmes include pupils who have difficulty with reading, writing and spelling, those diagnosed with specific learning disabilities, those struggling with their studies due to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and adults who missed their basic training in childhood.

Remedial education focuses on students who have never had basic education due to poverty, child labour, and other similar problems. It also focuses on students who have not received education and aims to help them catch up. Remedial education programmes are commonly designed as after-school activities and sometimes as summer camps. At university level, remediation may take place as additional classes outside of the regular class schedule.

Steps to promote

Teacher-led programmes: These are some loopholes in the delivery of education at school levels. In such programmes, students are guided by a teacher, and follow a syllabus to qualify. Although the method is teacher-led, it does allow some interaction with the peers.

Successful implementation of education reforms: It should encourage states to form an outcome-focused programme management structure in order to learn from some states’ systemic approaches.

Active involvement: Stakeholders play a prominent role in any developmental programme. They are the one who are responsible for the accomplishment of the learning objectives through their active participation in such programmes.

Regular assessments: Teachers should give interesting assignments rather than activities that require students to complete incomplete notes or use materials that are not readily available. Instead, assignments should encourage a lifelong love for learning and serve as a link between the classroom and home life.

Parent-engagement programmes: In parent-engagement programmes, parents and staff work together to support and improve students’ learning, development, and health. When teachers, parents, and communities work together to support learning, pupils feel more encouraged, attend school regularly, and participate in other activities as well.

