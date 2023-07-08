How primary education can impact skill development for higher education

July 08, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

We live in a world where we wake up to numerous new technologies and innovations every day. An invention that is thriving today may be obsolete in the next 10 years. While these changes indicate the advancement of the human race, they are also disruptive as we all have to keep learning and unlearning to keep up. Amid all this, an educator’s role becomes crucial, as it involves preparing our youth for a future that is changing at lightning speed; a future that, by any definition, is uncertain. To that end, the short-term objective is to continuously revise our pedagogies, question everything that we do in our classrooms, and see that we are evolving with the changes. However, the long-term objective, and the more lasting shift, is to empower our students with a strong, complete, holistic, and dynamic foundation, so that they can cope with the overwhelming pace of change.

According to the National Education Policy 2020, “It is becoming increasingly critical that children not only learn but more importantly learn how to learn. Education thus must move towards less content, and more towards learning about how to think critically and solve problems, how to be creative and multidisciplinary, and how to innovate, adapt, and absorb new material in novel and changing fields.” In light of this ambitious vision for our education system, our classrooms have to look, feel, and be different from what they are.

Purpose of education

Holistic education is an endeavor to engage all aspects of a learner including mind, body, and soul. It is based on the premise that each person finds identity, meaning, and purpose in life through connections to their natural world, community, and humanitarian values like love and compassion. This is enabled by a learning model where individuals get to develop their emotional intelligence along with other academic learnings.

The process of teaching and learning needs to transform in order to provide a more comprehensive and immersive experience that actually caters to the needs of every learner. This is a daunting task in a classroom with large numbers but can be achieved by incorporating elements of reflection-based learning, discovery-oriented techniques, and discussion-based activities so that our pedagogy is learner-centric, social, and flexible. In addition to Science and Maths, our core curriculum should also include art, craft, humanities, games, sports, fitness, language, literature, culture, and values to allow our students to become complete, well-rounded individuals, capable of pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible.

Finally, we have to realise and accept that the purpose of education today is no longer limited to preparing learners for employment but to also foster ethical, rational, compassionate, caring, and healthy individuals. And a mission like that cannot rely solely on curriculum and pedagogy; it is the privilege of the educator/teacher to reimagine what a shift towards holistic education can look like in a classroom.

Empowering the student

By empowering students to take ownership of their learning, educators can create a more engaging and personalised learning experience. We have always been conditioned to see the teacher at the front of the classroom with the student following behind, this image has been constant for a century, and must be unlearnt and redefined. Reimagining education as a partnership between educators and students shifts the focus from traditional teacher-centred instruction to a collaborative and dynamic approach. This approach recognises that students bring valuable experiences and perspectives to the learning process and can actively participate in shaping their own education. They already possess certain beliefs, strengths, biases, and ideas when they walk into our classrooms, and we must acknowledge that. Encouraging student voices promotes a sense of accountability among students for their learning journey, and allows their individuality to be seen, heard, and nurtured. While we are developing this sense of agency in the students for their education, we are also helping them develop life skills that will be beneficial for their lifetime.

Learning skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, reflection, empathy, and effective communication in primary school can help students to excel academically in high school and beyond. This commitment to holistic development in primary classes can therefore help students to become lifelong learners, informed citizens, and individuals with a strong set of ideals, beliefs, values, and opinions.

The educator’s role in the primary section has undergone a significant transformation from that of an instructor/tutor to that of a facilitator of holistic development. They are tasked with creating inclusive and interactive learning environments that cater to diverse student needs. As the purpose of education expands beyond academics to take responsibility for who our students are as individuals and as future leaders, an educator’s work becomes that of nation-building.

Positive and supportive environment

A primary school educator needs to focus on building a strong bond with students by shifting from traditional power dynamics in the classroom to effective collaboration and partnership. Teachers must take on the roles of friend, guide, and champion for all students. They are required to have a deep understanding of the subject matter and curriculum to incorporate real-world experiences into the classroom and are also responsible for the much more challenging task of supporting and helping each child realise their potential.

An education system that is conceptualised and designed to be holistic, fosters a positive and supportive learning environment. It emphasises the development of empathy, conflict-resolution skills, responsible decision-making, and effective communication, which we believe, are essential for healthy self and relationships, personal growth, and meaning making in every aspect of life.

Ashwath Bharat is Senior Director-Movement Building, and Barnini Sengupta is Manager Communications-Movement Building, Teach For India.