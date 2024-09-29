How placement cells in colleges can stay ahead of the game

Roles and designations and industry demands lead to changes in the recruitment processes. Therefore, placement cells in higher education institutions also need to reorient their operations to help students get ahead in a changing environment.

The first step is to improve the visibility of the placement cell. This can be done through an effective use of social media. Tools like LinkedIn and Rocket Reach can help the institute improve their network. With the increasing use of webinars in the post-COVID era, this is a useful mechanism to familiarise students with modern trends and hear directly from experts.

With the referral system now in wide use, HEIs must make use of their alumni network. Former students play a pivotal role in enhancing placements. This offers students an edge over other candidates. Therefore, building and maintaining a rapport with alumni becomes crucial.

Partnerships

Industry-academia collaborations through memorandums of understanding (MoUs) helps the institute host live projects and labs to improve the skills of both faculty and students. Industry-academia integrated projects give students a stepping stone into the companies that are already associated with the institute.

Events such as conclaves and seminars help the institute get their name known. Doing at least one event in a year benefits the academic community and the students by helping build the institute’s brand.

Often, the syllabus in a HEI may not cover industry-relevant topics. Therefore, it is important to enable focused internships where students can go beyond the curriculum and gain knowledge and insights into specialised areas.

Apart from facilitating all this, the placement cell should keep in regular contact with the HR departments of various companies, maintain an updated database of potential recruiters. It is also important to have a proper placement policy in place so that the institute becomes an equal opportunity provider.

Most corporate companies assess an institute on the basis of student quality and responsiveness of the placement cells. All placement processes begin with a pre-placement talk that gives students an idea of the company, its application processes and job profiles. Students need to be apprised of the importance of these sessions.

Following these steps will help institutions place their students successfully.

The writer is Assistant Professor and Placement Officer at IIIT Kottayam.