How peer pressure in B-Schools shapes students’ journeys

In the high-stakes world of Business Schools, peer pressure is an ever-present force shaping students’ journey. While it’s a universal phenomenon, the intensity in B-schools is particularly noteworthy, as students chase top grades, vie for coveted corporate positions and strive to outperform their classmates. When students first encounter Asch’s Conformity Experiment, it is a revelation. Though many tell themselves that they will not conform to external pressures, the resolve rarely remains.

Students are subject to comparisons from childhood and the scale and seriousness increases during the ‘board exam’ years. Students are subject to a relentless cycle of comparison and competition, with those in B-Schools needing to “run faster than the fastest lion” to be able to berth a seat in the corporate jungle with a higher package, a branded organisation and a dream job, not necessarily in that order. Though they know they cannot have it all, there’s an unspoken drive to outshine the person next to them, their roommate, the class topper, and anyone else involved. Getting placed is only the beginning of another ‘survival-of-the-fittest’ journey in the corporate world.

Pros and cons

Many B-School students report that peer pressure can be a double-edged sword, with positive and negative impacts on their academic and personal lives. On the one hand, it motivates them to excel, propels them out of their comfort zones, encourages participation in co-academic activities, and fosters resilience. According to PGDM student Xavi Tayang, “Seeing my peers succeed inspires me to work harder.” The synergistic environment catalyses growth with self-confidence, forging a strong mental framework. They’re not just learning — they’re evolving, adapting, and expanding their horizons faster than a tech startup.

On the flip side, there is the constant drive to ‘keep up’ and ‘fit in’, as they try to juggle assignments, co-academics and social obligations. Deciding to prioritise an assignment over a movie night can lead to stress and anxiety, due to the fear of missing out (FOMO) compared to their high-achieving peers. The pressure-cooker environment brews up a storm of hopelessness, anger and loneliness, mingled with self-doubt and fear, pulling them down into a vortex of depression.

Despite these challenges, these students are crafting their coping mechanisms. With the same ingenuity, they apply to case studies, their tool kit comprises a blend of positive self-talk, self-control, and a laser focus on personal growth rather than cutthroat competition. Another PGDM student P. Anisha explains, “Peer pressure inspires me to establish strong academic goals that keep me focused and motivated.”

By setting personal boundaries and mastering self-motivation, many have discovered the benefits of using rigorous workouts to sculpt both body and mind. Others are rewriting their mental scripts, giving less credence to external opinions and more to their inner voice. In this high-stakes game of personal and professional development, B-School students are embracing challenges head-on and focusing on the journey rather than the outcome.

Institutional support

In this situation, what is the role of faculty and the institution? Many institutes have realised the importance of mental health and dedicated Wellbeing Centres that offer counselling services and support. Integration of personal growth and well-being into their curriculum is another aspect. Apart from faculty members offering guidance, distinguished leaders are being invited to share their life stories and inspire students with their insights. This multifaceted strategy helps students navigate the challenges with greater resilience and confidence. While healthy competition can drive excellence, finding a balance will be key to producing resilient, successful business leaders ready to face the challenges of the corporate world.

The writer is Assistant Professor, Human Resources, and Chair, Centre for Leadership Excellence at Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA).