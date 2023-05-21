How non-techies can bag a tech job       

May 21, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

Tech is more than just an industry; it’s a way of life for many people. As more organisations rely on technology to conduct business, even if the products or services they offer aren’t technology related, there is a surge in tech jobs, both conventional and in other areas such as healthcare, retail, and transportation. Employees with technical skills in areas such as Cybersecurity, Software Development, Data Analytics, Robotics, Advanced Manufacturing, and Artificial Intelligence are in high demand. But access to the industry remains exclusive to those with a technical background. But non-techies can equip themselves for a job in the tech sector. How? Here are a few ways:

Identify transferable skills: While you may not have the technical skills, there may be other soft skills that can be transferred to a tech industry such as project management, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork. Your resume should highlight these. Employers are looking for candidates who can work well in a team, communicate effectively, and solve problems.

Learn the basics: Take online courses, attend workshops, and read up on programming, data analysis or other concepts, of which you need basic knowledge.

Network: This is critical across industries. Attend industry events, join online communities and connect with insiders. All this not only teaches you about the area but can also help you when job hunting.

Consider entry-level roles: Without experience, you have to start at the beginning. Entry-level positions give you the experience and skills to move up. Some common entry-level positions include data entry, quality assurance, and technical support.

Show your passion: Demonstrate your genuine interest in tech. Talk about how you have used it in your life or any projects you have worked on or any hobbies connected to technology. T

At the Interview

Don’t be afraid to use technical language, even if you are unfamiliar with all the finer points of the issue. It shows the interviewer that you are aware of the necessary skills. Stay updated with the latest trends and topics to polish your knowledge and showcase your interest and proficiency. Take part in coding challenges and do smart practice regularly.

Understand the principles of technology. Most technical interviewers will not ask about arcane topics or make you repeat difficult formulas from memory. Instead, the test will be on your ability to analyse complicated ideas and see whether you can peel back the layers.

Bring a relevant project to discuss. A good general rule is to create projects that are at least as complex as the position you are applying to. Examine the job criteria and the types of projects that will be assigned. Plan a strategy to produce projects of roughly equivalent complexity on your own. If you bring that sort of project to the interview, you will stand out.

Learn how to manage your time. Aim to complete an issue in 30-45 minutes (including debugging at the end). Practice coding interviews. While completing coding challenges may help you develop your technical skills, conducting mock interviews with peers can help improve your soft skills: how you interact, your body language, and so on.

Master one programming language: C++, Java, Ruby, Python, Go, or C. Even if the organisation employs a different tech stack, it is preferable to choose a language that you are familiar with thoroughly.

Learn the most vital CS principles before you go. Fill in the gaps in your understanding of algorithms and data structures. Run several practice exercises.

The writer is Founder and CEO of Learnbay.