The pilot project of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme closed with 6.5 lakh applications for 1.27 lakh internship opportunities on November 15, 2024. The scheme aims to provide one crore internships in its first five years and enhance employability of candidates. But experts say that the policy as it stands now comes with certain limitations which could hamper in achieving the target. Scalability, absorption of interns in the job market, and the need for migration with no sustainable income are key problems in the scheme that can all be solved with one move, expanding the scheme to MSMEs.

M Ponnuswami, Chairman, CII Southern Region MSME said, “In this regard, CII recommends that the government allots at least a 40% reservation i.e. 40 lakh youth to intern in MSMEs, over the next five years, to ensure inclusive growth”.

Under the scheme, youth aged 21 to 24 who are not enroled in a full-time education course or employed full time are eligible to apply. The scheme welcomes applications from students of high school, higher secondary school, diploma from a polytechnic institute, certificate holders from ITI, as well as B.A, B.Sc, B.Com,BCA, BBA, B.Pharma. The duration of internship is twelve months.

Geographical disparity

While opportunities are available across States and Union Territories, most of them are concentrated in a few regions, which would require candidates to migrate. According to the dashboard on the official portal, internships have been offered across States and Union Territories, with the highest being in Maharashtra at 14,694, followed by Tamil Nadu at 13,263. The lowest was from Lakshadweep with just two offers, while Delhi offered a total of 3,543 opportunities. The companies will make the final call of selection, after the portal sends the shortlisted candidates.

The scheme, however, only provides a stipend of ₹5,000 per month. It is a Direct Benefit Scheme (DBT) where the company first transfers ₹500 based on attendance and performance, upon which the government gives ₹4,500. The interns are also provided a one time incidental amount of ₹6,000 from the government upon joining the internship. The cost of training the interns is to be taken by the company’s CSR fund. The stipend of ₹5,000, however, is not enough for interns to sustain in a new city.

“The scheme could only create more opportunities for people who already have resources. Five thousand is a pittance. You can’t survive with that money on your own. The internship is the time when someone is becoming employable. But how they will sustain themselves is an unresolved question,” says Anamrita Roy Chowdhury, a labour economist who teaches at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

This signals the need for creation of local internship opportunities spread evenly across districts. Tamoghna Halder, labour economist teaching at the Azim Premji University, says in the first iteration the government should identify districts where no internships have been provided. He then suggests identifying and collaborating with top sectors and employers in such districts. “The scheme will help in maintaining a local supply element. Various types or sectors of industry need to be targeted,” says Mr. Halder.

Mr. Halder says that with MSMEs and smaller organisations ones, the cost might be higher to provide an internship opportunity. The government needs to think about providing more support to these relatively small or medium size industries, so they can generate local internship opportunities. Mr. Halder says that working with corporates is fine for getting the scheme off the ground, but restricting to corporates won’t achieve the goal of a uniform spread across different districts.

Existing job opportunities

Mr. Ponnuswami said that with a young and growing labour force, with nearly 70% of the population set to be of working age by 2030, India possesses a major demographic dividend. Therefore, the youth need to be given the right opportunities for on-the-job training. MSMEs contribute about 30% of GDP and 45% of exports. Incidentally, MSMEs can provide the ideal platform in this regard apart from large corporates.

Mr. Ponnuswami says this scheme will be mutually beneficial for both MSMEs and the youth. “While it would help address MSMEs’ shortage of a skilled workforce, it would also provide youth with an opportunity to gain hands-on skill training, enhancing their employability”. Mr. Halder also says that smaller and medium sized might more likely absorb the interns than relatively large corporates

B Chandrasekaran, Founder-Chairman of Agapuram policy research centre, ex-consultant to the Union Planning Commission said there is need of a massive industry and realistic, government-led movement for skilling youth and making an impact in youth employability. “Instead of expecting mainstream academic institutions to help industry, it’s time industry led the skilling efforts with governments”, he said.

“Helping fortune 500 companies with internships is the first step in the right direction but not a sufficiently thought through scheme. Supporting MSMES for skills development is must for helping youth to find jobs, reskilling and upskilling”, said Mr. Chandrasekaran.

Scalability

Mr. Halder, labour economist, said that 1.27 lakh is a low pace to begin with, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is not achievable. He says that the first year is always pilot. People don’t really know what to expect, they are just testing the waters. “Ten lakh would have been a better number. But it all depends on the intake and what kind of opportunities come through”, he said.

The scalability issues can also be solved by expanding to MSMEs. Mr. Ponnuswami said large organisations can only absorb a certain number of interns every year and over the years. The answer to solve the scalability issue lies with the MSMEs. They can absorb a large number of interns not only in the specific sectors but over many other sectors that they are present in.

The scheme provides no guarantee of employment although apprenticeships have always come with the possibility of future full time employment. Mr. Halder suggests that moving forward there could be a guarantee that a certain percentage of the interns will be absorbed.

Need for skill initiatives

Mr. Halder says if companies take the initiative seriously that would mean a better pool of supply for the market. But since this is CSR, it is not really something they are doing for their own sake but spending money for society without actually imparting training. He therefore advocates that this scheme should not take away attention from existing programmes and internships in which interns get real hands-on training and there is a possibility of future employment.

