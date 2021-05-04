Legal eagles in a post-COVID era

04 May 2021 12:39 IST

How students of Law must adapt to meet the demands of a post-pandemic world

The COVID-19 pandemic challenge has been challenging for all sectors including the legal system. New law firms players must be prepared for a wide range of scenarios that might take place in the post-COVID era. Therefore, law students must be ready for a challenging and demanding time.

Work experience

Great internships offer a head start to a law student’s legal career. They must associate themselves with well-known firms by channeling their resumes through recruitment agencies, online internship portals, and speculative applications processes.

In recent times, several experimental opportunities have been available. The most popular ones are judicial clerkship, legal clinics, summer clerkship, legal externships, pro-bono projects, and so on. These provide an opportunity to increase one’s knowledge of substantial areas of law, acquire exposure to real-time work surroundings, and bring forth valuable aid to a legal employer.

Knowing one’s strengths and polishing them will turn a young Law student into a highly professional leader. Students can access extra knowledge through various online classes, online mock interviews, and so on. A great way to be ahead of the pack is connecting with law mentors and building a long-term connection by sharing track records and showcasing all the work experience.

Students must understand that attention will be given to clients’ emotional quotient, requirements, and the ability to manage the technological changes that the sector is going through. Given the various changes made by the government in rules and regulations, there is a need to be up to date with the legal requirements and understand the shifts and complexities in various issues in order to bring about amicable solutions.

Another major aspect is digitisation of the legal sector. Globally, higher education institutes have moved to classes online. Apart from this there is the free-flowing information available on the Internet. Students need to demonstrate that they can work with multiple software with flexibility and show their digital expertise to contribute to existing technology. Law universities are supporting young minds by providing them with simulation-based teaching, which helps them understand legal procedures up close. An affinity with technology will help Law students excel, as today, the legal industry is running digitally.

The writer is Director and Dean, Institute of Law – Nirma University