Use your judgement

Here’s how law students can choose the right legal speciality

Law, as a profession, provides students with a plethora of career options to explore. Students can analyse their forte from among these by evaluating the ‘IOA’ factors or Interest, Opportunity, and Ability that a student perceives during an internship. Law students can discover which area they have developed an interest in, what their abilities are, and what opportunities they can receive, as well as, create in the industry. For instance, if a law student evaluates his/her IOA and finds a strong inclination towards a combination of activism and research, he/she can build a successful career in that particular field.

Take these steps before opting for a legal specialisation:

(a) Seek professional advice, followed by background research on the specialities.

(b) Gain experience through apprenticeship and talk to law professionals and experts.

(c) Consider additional degrees, experience, and build a strong resume to seek employment in your field of expertise.

(d) Think long-term and make allowance for change based on circumstances.

(e) Analyse the pay scale, opportunity, and demand in the present legal sphere.

(f) Give time to understand, analyse, and value the possibility of your choice of interest.

Myriad options

Here are some legal jobs that are also well paid:

Intellectual property lawyers: These lawyers safeguard and protect all matters related to patents, trademarks, copyrights, and other similar cases.

Tax attorneys: They assist companies and individuals in resolving tax claimed issues. They even assist clients with estate planning.

Trial lawyers: Among the highest-paid professionals today, they handle high-profile cases and take care of the high-end stakes.

Law school professor: Young legal professionals can also pursue careers in teaching legal courses, researching, and publishing works in their respective fields of speciality.

Law firm administrator: Also known as chief managing officers, they are in charge of overseeing the business and administrative aspects of running a law firm.

Government service: Law students can also pursue their career in government services like JAG, IAS, Staff Selection, Judicial Careers.

There is no such thing as concrete distinct compartments in today’s world. Law graduates can combine their degree with other disciplines such as business administration, company secretary, and so on, or work as freelancers or with think tanks. They may even end up establishing new careers for themselves in the future.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune.