How journalling can help students

January 13, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

What if you were told that a 20-minute activity holds the potential to reduce stress, strengthen writing skills, improve memory, instil problem-solving skills, and inspire goal-setting? Would it motivate you further to know it doesn’t have a cost and can be practised in the comfort of your home? The activity is maintaining a journal.

From serving as a tool for self-exploration and improving mental clarity to easing anxiety and boosting memory, the benefits of journalling are abundant, especially for students who are often juggling multiple tasks and are overwhelmed by competitive pressures. Besides, it can also evoke a sense of gratitude and help process emotions on a daily basis. Journalling is more than just a record of daily events.

Goal setting

Goal setting forms an important part of a student’s life and having well-defined goals helps value time and resources, and create achievements within a certain timeframe. Journalling can help reaffirm the goals and serve as a record that can be referred to at any time. More importantly, it helps adopt a task prioritisation approach and make decisions from a place of clarity.

Boosts mental health

Often, negative emotions and pessimistic thoughts can run on a loop in our minds. Tackling them can be challenging, especially during critical situations like exams, interviews, or college admissions. But if you pause and use a journal to put down these troubling emotions and thoughts, you are likely to be able to release them, find better clarity, and possibly come up with a solution that you wouldn’t have otherwise thought of. This will reflect in the way you manage stress or face anxiety. This simple practice of putting down words into a page can help in more ways than one, especially for those dealing with mental health conditions and striving to attain a positive mindset. Journalling involves your cognitive skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical reasoning. This leaves the right hemisphere to wander freely and propels creativity and intuitiveness, making a huge difference in one’s well-being.

Self-reflection

As Ferris Bueller said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” This is particularly relevant in the case of students who struggle to slow-down or take stock of the road they have travelled. Maintaining a journal can prove to be a powerful practice to prompt self-reflection, identify one’s strengths and weaknesses, improve relationships, and discover where interests and anxieties stem from. Journalling just before one goes to bed paves the way for introspection, which is an important human skill to become empathetic and an overall better person.

Communication skills

In today’s digital whirlwind, students face challenges in effectively expressing their authentic thoughts and ideas. The art of communication and the ability to articulate one’s thought process seems to be at risk. Journalling provides a safe space to hone these skills and experiment with language, practise grammar, and identify one’s unique voice. If practised regularly, journalling can help express one’s thoughts and ideas and become a more proficient communicator, a skill that is invaluable in both academic and professional settings.

The magic of pen and paper holds immense benefits for students. Besides unleashing one’s creativity and allowing for meaningful reflection, it provides a therapeutic outlet for stress. So, grab that journal and start writing; you may unearth a world of personal transformation and self-discovery that you never knew existed!

The writer is the Chief Learner and Director of Delhi Public School, Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur, and Hinjawadi.

