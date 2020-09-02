Face the challenge head-on

02 September 2020 15:14 IST

With the pandemic-led lockdown, job-seekers have hit a roadblock. How can they make up for the lost time and opportunities?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected social, political and economic structures around the world leading to a phase of utter isolation, depression and uncertainty among the masses. It has affected the economy drastically, and job-seekers and graduates have had a trying time trying to find jobs. Even the few who have been placed, haven’t been able to work due to the lockdown.

To survive this predicament, one needs to first survive the uncertainty, which may lead to depression. It is thus crucial to indulge in activities that will keep you occupied and positive. So, what can job seekers do?

Utilise the current situation by focusing on upskilling and self-growth. Upskilling can be achieved in various forms. People can join new online certification courses to enhance skills and knowledge. Many websites offer free courses for students that will add value to their resumes. A good resume attracts great recruiters.

Advertising

Advertising

Start researching on the different companies one wishes to join. Or if one wants to pursue a different field, study what that entails. This will help one realise his/her goals and how to go after them fresh motivation.

Drawing out a list of employers, especially small companies or start ups, will be beneficial as many graduates attempt to join top-ranking companies. However, recruitment processes in such companies have been affected by the pandemic. Seeking smaller organisations might provide more opportunities than a top firm.

Use this time to practice virtual interviews to enhance one’s interview skills, as recruiters are now mostly using this mode only due to the restrictions in place.

While aiming for job opportunities, one needs to create a strong network. A good networking circle can pave the way for interesting job offers and help candidates stay connected with the job sector.

Upskilling can also be achieved by learning new languages, as it will give candidates the opportunity to apply for jobs abroad.

Candidates should use this time to make themselves technology proficient. They must take up courses to enhance their technical skills which will come handy once they start with their jobs.

While unemployment might be one of the biggest drawbacks of COVID-19, it has also opened up many avenues for self-assessment and self-growth.

The writer is CMD, Kaya Spirits