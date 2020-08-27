How Ireland is preparing to support international students this year

The country is putting in place structures to deal with the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic has changed the course of education altogether. To bridge the gap, higher education systems are revamping the framework for operations. Ireland is one of the countries that has been reworking its way to deal with international students.

Every year, many students from India pursue their postgraduate studies in Ireland and go on to secure employment opportunities in various industries in the country. While there will be changes in teaching and learning delivery, regardless of university or indeed country, Ireland is providing support to international students.

Health

In Ireland, the lead in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis has been taken by scientific experts, with the Government’s support. If a citizen, resident or student develop symptoms of COVID-19, they will need to self-isolate and phone a General Practitioner, who will assess the person over the phone. If a test is required, the GP will arrange for it. For international students, the Irish government is providing access to healthcare services at no cost.

Financial Support

International students who are currently in one of the higher education institutions and have lost part-time jobs due to the downturn in the economic activity can avail the ‘COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment’, under which students receive €350 a week.

Blended Learning

Ireland’s higher education institutions are now planning the next academic session in September and October with blended learning options, where students learn through a combination of on-campus teaching and remote online learning.

While Irish higher education institutions are preparing to welcome new students, they are also considering a number of precautions to ensure they are well positioned to deal with an evolving situation. Apart from blended learning, there will be more stress on hygiene with more signage about sanitisation stations, one-way entry and exists, strict social distancing (2 meters) and home rooms. Students will be seated in one classroom for various lectures/classes, as this will help the cleaning facility too.

According to several recent surveys, students, particularly those looking at postgraduate programmes, still plan to study abroad in the near future despite the current pandemic and a significant number of Indian students are expected to take their place in the next academic session in Ireland later this year.

The writer is Senior Advisor for Education in Ireland