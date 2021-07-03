Achieve goals actively

Incorporating the right technology into the online learning experience can strengthen students’ ability to thrive, as they study from home

After a long year of schools being closed across the country, parents and students have been scrambling to fill the gaps created by remote learning. While parents worry that their children will be left behind academically, students are frustrated by how much harder it is to study productively from home and worry about their career prospects.

The past year uncovered gaps in our education system and identified key tools that students lack, yet require, for effective learning. Conventional remote learning has been found to be largely ineffective because it forces students to become passive. The impact of disengaged learning disempowers students, thereby stunting their ability to learn. This is even more pronounced when they try to self-study. Even watching videos on e-learning platforms does not fully engage naturally inquisitive brains.

Enhanced learning

Students need a way to mimic the in-classroom experience while they study from home. New technological developments are making this possible. Through 3D simulations and virtual hands-on learning methods, students are able to interact with material and play with scaled models that depict topics the way they exist in real life. Learning through exploration engages students just as deeply as if they were learning in a real-life laboratory.

This technique is based on stereoscopy, a technology that combines special eyeglasses with a booster box to create a three-dimensional, interactive experience. Students can learn twice as fast using this tool, leading to deeper understanding and better recall. In fact, many students leverage this technology to master competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

To support all students, the best solutions do not require an Internet connection to access content. They also make blended learning possible to achieve at home by layering different methods that mimic the in-classroom experience like virtual labs and 3D videos with online learning fundamentals such as quizzes and analytics. This way, students are guided through multiple media to thoroughly understand each concept.

Students are empowered when they engage in such active learning. Stimulating their senses gives them the freedom to fully experience the topic, learning through it rather than simply learning about it. The ultimate result is two-fold; students master skills swiftly, and parents relax, knowing their children are engaged, actively reaching their academic goals.

The writer is the Founder and CEO of Saras-3D, an interactive stereoscopic 3D solution for Classes 10-12.