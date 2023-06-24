How Immersive Technology can help students with learning disabilities

June 24, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Today’s learners face unique challenges when it comes to maintaining attention in the classroom. With the proliferation of digital devices and information overload, it’s no surprise that attention spans seem to be dwindling. For learners with disabilities, this struggle can be even more pronounced. Conditions such as ADHD, dyslexia, and others can make it extremely difficult to sustain focus and concentration. Apart from attention deficits, there are several other challenges that they have to face every day in a classroom. As educators, it is crucial for us to be aware of these and find creative ways to engage and support all learners. This is where immersive technologies such as Virtual and Augmented Reality can help address the diverse needs of learners with disabilities. Immersive and interactive learning experiences not only captivate attention, but bring so much more to education, especially in a special education classroom.

Two years ago, I introduced an 80-year-old, legally blind lady to Virtual Reality (VR). “Wow, I can see faces,” were her first words after putting the VR headset on. Seeing her enthusiasm as she explored and interacted in VR highlighted the incredible potential of VR in enhancing the lives of people with disabilities. It showed how VR can open up new possibilities for experiences and learning opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach. It is moments like this that help us believe in the power of technology to be of real, tangible help in the education world.

Attention and concentration

Attention can be a significant challenge for learners with special needs as some may struggle with attention deficits or other cognitive challenges that impact their ability to fully engage in the learning process. They may face difficulties staying focused, following instructions, and tuning out distractions, and can require additional support and accommodations. It can be emotionally distressing for them to lag behind or struggle to keep up with peers, resulting in an overwhelming and frustrating learning experience.

Virtual reality allows learners to be fully immersed in a scenario by themselves, keeping focus on the simulation in front of them rather than the distractions of the classroom. Virtual environments allow learners to focus on one task at a time and switch between different tasks at their own pace, which can help improve their overall attention and concentration skills.

Emotional and social safety

The best part about immersive technology is that it provides a sense of security. Virtual environments create a safe space for students to learn, collaborate, and express themselves without the fear of judgment or negative consequences. In virtual classrooms, learners can practice public speaking, engage in group discussions, and participate in role-playing scenarios – all within a controlled and supportive environment. This sense of security allows them to take risks, make mistakes, and learn from that without the fear of embarrassment or ridicule. VR also provides opportunities for learners with social anxiety to practice social skills in a safe and controlled setting, helping them to build confidence and resilience in their interactions with peers.

Distraction-free learning environment

In a traditional classroom, changes in the physical environment and other distracting visual stimuli can easily disrupt a learner’s focus and increase anxiety. However, VR offers a controlled environment where distractions can be eliminated, which can greatly benefit students with special needs. The familiar and consistent virtual environment can help calm learners with disabilities and create a sense of predictability and routine. This promotes a feeling of comfort, allowing students to better focus on learning the content without distractions.

Making impossible experiences possible

Imagine a world where learners with disabilities can overcome physical limitations and engage in activities that were previously inaccessible to them. VR has the power to make this a reality. Learners with mobility impairments can explore virtual worlds, travel to far-off places, and learn about things that they cannot have otherwise accessed. They can virtually “travel” to inaccessible locations, such as distant countries, historic landmarks, or natural wonders. They can learn about different cultures, history, and geography, and gain a broader perspective of the world.

As we strive for a more inclusive future of learning, immersive technologies have emerged as powerful tools to address the diverse needs of learners with disabilities. It’s crucial for us as educators to create inclusive and engaging learning environments that empower and enable all learners to reach their full potential.

The writer is Chief Product Officer, Veative