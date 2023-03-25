How homework can help students develop metacognitive skills

March 25, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

A friend of mine recently messaged asking if ‘No Homework Day’ is observed in India. I contacted several teachers from different regions of the country to find out if they were aware of the event. As expected, all responded negatively. However, I found that the Maharashtra government is considering abolishing homework for students in Classes 1 to 4 to prevent overburdening young minds.

No Homework Day, observed on March 6, intends to provide students with a respite from homework assignments for the day. The purpose is to encourage students to participate in other meaningful activities such as reading and relaxing or engaging in the hobby they love the most. It also gives educators and students an opportunity to reflect and raise questions about the relevance and meaningfulness of homework.

Teachers assign homework because they believe that completing it leads to better learning outcomes for students. This stems from the traditional notion that homework is the most effective way to practise and reinforce what was learned. However, it is doubtful whether it really helps students improve their academic performance. Even if it helps them score better marks, do they really need homework that does not improve their higher-order thinking skills or give them a better learning experience? In many instances, homework is a ritualistic, mechanical and unproductive task rather than a creative activity. In this context, it is necessary to evaluate if students find homework assignments meaningful and engaging and if it helps them develop their metacognition.

Learning strategies

If the aim of education is to facilitate students in becoming evaluative and innovative, homework assignments and project work should focus on developing higher-order thinking skills, such as creative and critical thinking, problem-solving, and metacognitive skills, which involve thinking about one’s own thinking and include self-awareness, self-talk, self-questioning, self-monitoring, self-learning, self-assessment, self-reflection and self-correction. Students demonstrate their metacognitive skills by recognising their own cognitive abilities, deciding what they want to learn, managing their own learning, assessing their performance and taking necessary steps to move forward.

It is the responsibility of educators to enable students to become aware of those strategies that are appropriate to maximise their learning. They should give homework that will help students engage in knowledge construction and self-reflection. Homework should not be a passive or mechanical activity. Instead, it should be an active process, resulting in meaningful learning.

When students are asked to do a task or project directly related to what they have learnt in class, they find the task meaningful. They should apply new knowledge and skills in their homework and it should be challenging but not very difficult. Allowing students to work in groups can help them develop cooperation skills. The whole exercise should be based on these three steps: plan, do and evaluate. At each stage, students can ask multiple questions to develop their metacognition.

Planning: What am I going to do? Why am I going to do it? How am I going to do it? What will I achieve by doing it? Will it help me learn better?

Doing: Am I on the right track? How do I know that I am on the right track?

Evaluating: Am I satisfied with what I have done? Should I have done it better? How can I improve what I have done?

As American actor and writer, Lily Tomlin says, “I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework.”

The writer is an ELT resource person, education columnist and media critic. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk