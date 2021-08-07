07 August 2021 13:05 IST

How Gamified Revision Quiz makes the learning process better for students

Education is an ever-evolving field: we are constantly learning new things and we are continually adding these to the existing curriculum for younger generations to learn. This means that each new generation will have access to better and more knowledge. But this also means that each new generation has to learn more and compete better than the last generation.

Compared to the amount of information added to the curriculums, the learning methods in schools and universities haven’t changed much. Especially in India, the modern teaching methods have existed for decades without any radical transformation.

As children around the world face the impact of the pandemic, innovation in learning methods has become an absolute necessity. We need learning methods that are less stressful and tedious, and more engaging, interactive and entertaining.

Advertising

Advertising

Positive results

Gamification has been used experimentally to impart education and improve learning for many years now. With numerous benefits and high effectiveness, game science is currently one of the most studied teaching methods in the world. A study, published by International Forum of Educational Technology and Society found the correlation between gaming and learning “overwhelmingly positive”.

Quiz-based learning through mobile applications is usually categorised under mobile learning or m-learning. A study on the effectiveness of quiz-based games on revision in Anatomical studies, published in the British Journal of Educational Technology, reported that the participants of the study who used the game-based solutions “demonstrated significant improvement” in learning and assessment performance.

The effectiveness of quiz-based gaming is rooted in two aspects: repetition and engagement. Gamification helps with engagement, which in turn helps increase the time spent on learning from the application. Moreover, as playing a quiz doesn’t seem like studying, students tend to play such games in their free time or to unwind, thereby adding to their learning time in a day.

Answering quiz questions creates memory traces, which can influence learning outcomes in the short term. Repeated retrieval of these traces during practice can then lead to long-term retention. Numerous studies have supported the efficacy of quizzes as a learning tool and most instructors in higher education use quizzing as a learning tool. Digitally designed quizzes further improve the process of learning through instant feedback, explanations and links for further study if you get the answer wrong. This is crucial for memorisation and recall. When the feedback includes information on how to determine the correct answer, the results are even better.

A systematic review of 48 different studies pertaining to a popular game-based learning platform found that there was definite improvement in learning outcomes for those who used the platform over those who didn’t. This makes a strong case for including quizzing games in the learning and preparation process. Educators should encourage the students to use mobile quiz games to increase short-term and long-term retention.

Help with mental health

The competitive and engaging nature of these games could also help with mental well being during lockdown measures that have led to isolation for many. A well-chosen age-appropriate game can not only engage and entertain the users but also usher in critical thinking and making learning fun, entertaining and innovative.

With over 168 million estimated children out of schools currently, we’ll have to do better as a society to ensure newer and more engaging ways to create sustained teaching-learning methods as well as being present on the platforms that really matter to our young generation.

Subi Chaturvedi is a former member of the United Nations Advisory group of the Internet Governance Forum and chairs the FICCI sub-committee on Women in Technology, Policy and Leadership.