The learning game

05 October 2020 18:19 IST

Gamification plays an instrumental role in helping students develop and hone their conceptual clarity

From multinational corporations to small businesses, every industry is relying on technology. The progress in AI is also a remarkable milestone. When it comes to education, many government and non-government bodies in India are coming up with new and interesting tech initiatives to enable a quality-based learning process for students. One such is gamification or gamified learning.

The term signifies an educational approach that uses games to deliver conceptual knowledge and thereby motivate and help students develop an interest in learning.

Benefits

Gamification in education helps make the learning process easy and enhances the overall outcomes. Students tend to adapt better when it comes to playing video games that enable them to learn their concepts alongside.

Enables self-learning: This helps them prepare and participate in competitive exams to build their career, and empowers them to take ownership of their learning and educational progress.

Increases attentiveness and efficiency: Such learning techniques help students to focus more on their syllabus, as it provides them with an enjoyable and interactive medium to learn. This motivates them to improve their efficiency and attentiveness.

Provides instant feedback: The gamified format gives students instant feedback after every game-cum-lesson. This enables them understand their progress and get better learning engagement through dashboards, with a real-time feedback mechanism that further helps teachers and parents in making informed decisions.

Freedom to fail and try again: Gamification enables students to try repeatedly without negative repercussions or fear of failure, so that they can hone their conceptual clarity to perfection.

Opportunity to see real-world applications: Learning becomes interesting and effective when learners can apply theory in a simulated practical setting. Gamification enables students to see the real-world applications and benefits of the subject. They get a first-hand look at the consequences of their choices within the game.

What’s in store

Gamified learning provides opportunities for competition through rewards, scores, recognition and other attributes that enhance learning outcomes. This, in turn, brings motivation to focus and achieve better results through an interactive and personalised experience.

The writer is founder, STEPApp