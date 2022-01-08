Ace tech interviews

A guide for freshers to up their game when it comes to tech-related jobs

According to a survey by TeamLease EdTech, India Inc is keen to hire skilled talent and more than 15% of the corporates have expressed the intent to hire freshers. To fulfil this massive demand, recruiters today are looking for graduates skilled in tech functions to drive their digital business strategies, maintain customer engagement, and gain relevant market insights.

For freshers, an interview is a gateway to the career of their choice. Digital upskilling programmes combined with industry-relevant projects and internships in cutting-edge technologies including AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Analytics, and Cybersecurity can help them fool-proof their portfolio. Here are a few essential tips to ace tech-related job interviews:

Assess your skills: With fresh graduates lacking industry-standard technical skills, aspirants should use assessment platforms to check out the realities of the workplace and identify and bridge gaps and gain relevant skills.

Understand tech fundamentals: Role-specific fluency in software applications and programming languages is a basic requirement. Invest in programmes that have diverse learning formats and gain competency in new-age skills.

Sharp resume: Ensure that details like education, internships, training, functional skills, research paper, capstone projects are all highlighted on the resume. These reflect your competence and proactiveness.

Mock interviews: Rigorous tech interviews expect candidates to solve numerical reasoning and analytical problems. Therefore, practising ahead in a relaxed and stress-free environment gives one a chance to work on communication and presentation skills.

The writer is Co-founder, Great Learning.