On ‘Cloud’ nine

How can freshers boost their knowledge and experience in DevOps

DevOps professionals are in more in demand than ever before. According to reports, this year, the IT sector plans to recruit one lakh fresh graduates with niche technology skills such as DevOps, Data Engineering, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

DevOps is a practice that binds the development and operations teams to ensure the delivery of quality software applications. In a broader sense, it promotes better communication and collaboration between development and IT operations teams.

Skills required

Programming: Understanding software development life cycle is mandatory, as are programming skills and experience in software development. Hands-on experience in programming languages is another requirement.

Operational expertise: Familiarising oneself with System Administration and Operations will be an advantage.

Certifications: Important qualifications include AZ-400: Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions, AWS certified DevOps Engineer-Professional. Having these certificates improves the chances of recruitment.

Hands-on experience: The ability to work with various DevOps tools such as Git, Jenkins, ELK Stack, Ansible, Kubernetes, Nagios, Docker, and Gradle is another plus.

Move to Cloud: A DevOps engineer must have extensive knowledge of Cloud technologies and providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, among others. Authorised training will add value to their skills.

Experts forums: By networking with experts in the domain and actively participating in forums, freshers can get an insight into what is expected in the DevOps roles and the types of challenges expected in the real-world scenario.

As companies use DevOps for the rapid delivery of software features and security updates, the scope for a DevOps engineer is growing.

The writer is Founder and CEO, CloudThat.