Need for diversity and access

07 November 2020 14:19 IST

A flexible syllabus and a healthy student-teacher relationship will go a long way in creating sustainable change in our schools and colleges

Education, in all its manifestations, is the need of the century. It is the answer to all global problems, whether poverty, unemployment, or economic crises. By developing potent strategies to transform the population into educated citizens, we can bring about a sustainable change in the world.

One crucial way to achieve this is to introduce multicultural education into our academic culture. This can be achieved by bringing together a healthy mix of students and teachers from all walks of life: diverse individuals hailing from different socio-economic and political backgrounds, who represent multiple castes, creeds, races, all on the same platform receiving the same quality of education.

Not only will it lead to an accepting environment and pave the way for equitable citizenship, but will also inculcate the values of democracy, as the system will be based on the core values of equality and equity of growth.

A multicultural education system has the potential to develop a new perspective in life for students who will be capable of adapting to the changing global academic scene. They will learn to accept others and cherish new cultures and traditions, thus opening the doors to a wide range of opportunities. They will also be better at handling challenges.

With that intervention and through international collaborations and the use of advanced technology in research, we can bring about pedagogical changes. A free flow of information will create new research opportunities and add to existing knowledge in the concerned fields.

Reduce disparities

Easy access to global study material will allow Indian academic institutions to reduce regional disparities in education. This will ensure that no matter where one lives, he/she will have access to thousands of academic resources. Speakers from all the parts of the world should also be encouraged to present their views and the resulting exchange of ideas will expose students to global issues.

By updating the educational norms regularly, we can add new advances into our syllabi. We need a flexible syllabus that allows students to choose from a diverse list of subjects, including global and regional languages, arts, cultural studies, and so on.

To create a sustainable environment, it is imperative to promote a healthy teacher-student relationship. Students need teachers who are able to understand them and be on a par with their academic objectives. Teacher training programmes for upskilling and upgradation will be a tremendous help in this context.

The writer is Pro-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal.