How fellowship programmes supercharge your resume and career path

Have you ever wondered what could set your resume apart? Enter the world of fellowships. A fellowship is like a supercharged scholarship that not only provides financial support but also opens doors to professional development, mentorship, and hands-on experiences. Think of it as a prestigious programme designed to elevate your skills, connect you with industry leaders, and provide real-world experience that transforms academic knowledge into impactful action. Whether you’re diving into research, honing specialised skills, or engaging in community projects, these opportunities can shape your future in remarkable ways.

Fellowship programmes connect you with peers, professionals, and thought leaders, leading to collaborations, job opportunities, and access to hidden career paths. International or intercultural fellowships expose you to diverse perspectives, making you adaptable and globally competent. Many fellowship programmes include leadership training, community engagement, or project management components, helping you develop crucial management skills and show ability to drive impact. They often come with financial support, allowing you to focus on your studies or projects without financial stress and demonstrate resourcefulness in securing competitive funding.

For UG students

Khorana Programme for Scholars: Offers students in Biotechnology or allied fields a research internship at U.S. universities, focusing on scientific collaboration, with benefits including travel, accommodation, and a stipend. For details, click here.

Mitacs Globalink Research Internship: Offers students in various disciplines a research internship at select universities and institutions in Canada, with benefits including a stipend, travel allowance, and accommodation. For details, click here.

Indian Academy of Sciences (IAS) Summer Research Fellowship: Offers students in Science, Engineering, and Medicine a research internship under leading scientists and faculty across India, with benefits including a monthly stipend. For details, click here.

Google Summer of Code (GSoC): Offers students interested in open-source software development a coding internship with global open-source organisations, with benefits including a stipend based on project completion. For details, click here.

LAMP Fellowship: Offers graduates or final-year students the opportunity to work as legislative assistants to Members of Parliament, focusing on policy research, with benefits including a monthly stipend. For details, click here.

TATA Trusts Research Fellowship: Supports students in Sciences, Social Sciences, and Humanities who have innovative research projects with social impact. Includes the JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarships for overseas higher studies, Tata Innovation Fellowships for promoting scientific innovation, and the Lady Meherbai D. Tata Education Trust Scholarship for women graduates in social work and education. For details, click here and here.

Ashoka University Young India Fellowship (YIF): A one-year multidisciplinary PG Diploma programme in Liberal Studies, it is open to recent graduates or final-year students from any discipline. Scholarships are available based on merit and need. For details, click here.

Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme (Global UGRAD): Offers a semester-long academic and cultural exchange in the U.S. for students in any discipline, covering tuition, accommodation, travel, and a stipend. For details, click here.

Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship: Final-year students with an interest in pursuing a Ph.D. can explore research opportunities at select IITs and IISc with fellowships of up to ₹80,000 a month. For details, click here.

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarship: Students with exemplary talent in arts, music, and design can receive funding for their UG or PG studies at prestigious institutions worldwide. Covers tuition fees and living expenses. For details, click here.

Teach for India Fellowship: Open to graduates or final-year students for a two-year teaching and leadership development programme in under-resourced schools with a monthly stipend. For details, click here.

Acumen Fellowship: Offers recent graduates or professionals passionate about social impact a year-long leadership development programme alongside global social innovators. For details, click here.

Ankur Capital Fellowship: A six-month fellowship focused on venture capital, impact investing, and entrepreneurship in the agritech and healthtech sectors open to UG and PG students. Offers a monthly stipend, training, and access to Ankur Capital’s network. For details, click here.

With inputs from Anjana Anand

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in

