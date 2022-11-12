Educators should have individual and group discussions with students to talk about issues that affect us on a daily basis.

The pandemic-led lockdown triggered a spike in mental health problems, particularly among children and teenagers. Several factors such as the child’s developmental stage, present educational standing, whether or not he/she has special needs, a pre-existing mental health condition, and economic adversity influenced the severity of the impact. Measures such as closing schools and activity centres for extended periods have led to feelings of isolation, anxiety, and uncertainty. As a result, there is a need to improve access to mental and emotional support.

Educational institutions must encourage students to make healthy lifestyle choices and recognise the effects of those decisions on their health and well-being and be a resource to help them grow and develop holistically. Promoting students’ mental health and well-being has a central role in the educational journey: it builds resilience against adversity, creates protective factors against mental ill-health and equips them with skills and confidence to seek help for early intervention.

In a safe setting, students should be encouraged to think critically, analyse information, and understand the influence of society through media, peer pressure, and family values. Further, mental health and academic achievement are inextricably related. Students who are emotionally well are more likely to experiment with new ideas and ways of problem-solving, both of which are key components of academic achievement.

What to do

Here are some ways to promote emotional and mental well-being in educational institutions:

Using student-centred teaching strategies that promote a pleasant environment and students’ well-being such as cooperative learning.

Combating bullying and harassment by establishing groups and other student-led activities.

Developing a curriculum that addresses and supports positive mental health.

Having a dedicated team that focuses on wellness initiatives and works with vulnerable pupils.

Establishing policies and processes that promote well-being.

In order to foster a sense of belonging among students, educational institutions must emphasise the development of an inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their socio-economic or cultural background or gender. A good place to start is by emphasising positive body image among young people and minimising the harmful impacts that low body confidence can have. Students’ interests should be promoted and they should be reassured that their feelings and emotions are being taken into account. Educators must express interest in the students, discover any differences and then blur these while working with them.

When educational institutions have a safe and joyful atmosphere, the students’ academic results improve, as do behavioural and mental health issues. In a majority of cases, mental health issues begin in the teens. So instead of sitting back and waiting for students to approach one for help, educators must get out there and talk to them in a face-to-face classroom setting, conduct group discussions to learn more about their perceptions of mental health and, most importantly, use classroom time to talk about issues that affect us on a daily basis.

The writer is the Pastoral Care Coordinator, Aditya Birla World Academy.