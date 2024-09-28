How educational institutions can help students disconnect from digital devices

According to a 2023 National Library of Medicine study, the excessive screen time that youngsters are being exposed to today during critical phases of their development will lead to mild cognitive impairments as they enter early to middle adulthood. Even worse, the study predicts that this will cause an increase in the rates of early-onset dementia at a later stage. While health authorities currently estimate a two-fold increase, this study expects a potential four-to-six-fold spike in dementia rates.

But this projection is more than just statistics on a page. It is embodied in the digital behaviour of today’s teenagers. On any given day, the average teenager finds him/herself tethered to a smartphone or digital device for an average of six hours. The effects of this are already being felt in educational institutions across the nation. Educators and student advocates have sounded the alarm over how an over-reliance on screens can undermine the foundations of learning. Another study by the National Library of Medicine revealed that, for secondary students, pivotal learning experiences — concentration, engagement, ability to grasp concepts, and even self-worth as learners — suffered significantly when classes were held online rather than in physical classrooms. Countless students grapple with distracting devices, struggling to disengage from the constant pull of entertainment, social media, and even educational apps.

Steps to take

In this digital muddle, educational institutions are uniquely positioned to guide students in striking a healthy balance by seizing this opportunity to facilitate true disconnection and meaningful reconnection with the physical world. Here are some ways in which institutions can help their students.

Among many remedies, the most powerful is to promote sports and physical activities within academic curricula. Not only does this provide a much-needed respite from screens, but also offers a multitude of benefits for overall well-being. This can be done by mandating daily physical education or activity periods for all classes; fostering a culture of sports through inter-class competitions; integrating mindfulness practices such as yoga and meditation into the daily timetable; and overhauling outdated playgrounds into fitness hubs that advocate and inspire an active lifestyle.

Apart from this, student achievements outside academics should be recognised and celebrated. Inviting role models and ambassadors of healthy lifestyles to talk to motivate students is another step. Outdoor initiatives such as hiking, camping, environmental stewardship and more can be developed through various programmes and even partnerships with local organisations.

All this will help youngsters cultivate invaluable life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and social interaction and help them develop into well-rounded individuals. Crucially, physical exertion allows release of pent-up energies and alleviates stress levels exacerbated by excessive digital stimulation. Numerous studies have shown that regular exercise increases focus and concentration, and improves cognitive function.

As students continue to navigate an increasingly virtual world, educational institutions need to take a proactive approach. Students must be educated on the benefits of moderation while being given opportunities to disengage from devices and reconnect with the physical world. Educators can thus help create a generation of balanced grounded individuals who can thrive academically while leading physically and mentally vibrant lives.

The writer is Principal, The Shri Ram Universal School, Bengaluru

