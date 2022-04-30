Is a dual degree doable?

What are the benefits and challenges of introducing a dual degree programme?

Though dual degree programmes have been on the anvil since 2012, they are expected to come to fruition this year, thanks to the impetus given by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Many universities have been offering such programmes for quite some time at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. With Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes having been granted clearance by the UGC and AICTE, it is now possible to consider dual degrees in India.

Regulations

The UGC has approved the guidelines for dual degree programmes from the coming academic year. In order to facilitate this and to cope with the problem of limited seats in some courses, higher education institutes have started offering select programmes through ODL and OL modes. In its recent communication, the UGC has said that students can either register for another degree and pursue it physically without any clash with the first-degree programme or opt for ODL/OL mode for the second degree or do both via the latter mode.

It also said that students can consider doing the dual degree programmes physically through the two-shift system already in vogue or from two different institutions based on their proximity. The modalities will have to be worked out by the concerned institutions.

What’s more, students for dual degrees can consider institutions from India and abroad, which meet the stipulated standards. Further, dual degrees are not mandatory; they are only an option for highly motivated students.

Viable combinations

While the choice of core subjects is left to the student depending on interest, this should be based on the resources available with the institution. A reasonable analytical approach is required to make this programme viable. Students could choose a second degree either from a discipline related to the first or it could be totally unrelated.

At the UG level, Psychology and Allied Health Sciences; Psychology and Teacher Training; Economics and Business; Economics and Informatics; Commerce and ERP; International Relations and a foreign language; Maths and Machine Learning; and any UG degree with Sports/Performing Arts/Allied Health Programmes are combinations that may be relevant now. Suitable ones will be identified for the future based on the need.

Benefits

Students will get wide exposure across universities, industries and corporate sectors. Upgradation of knowledge and skills is now possible with the ODL/OL mode and periodic refresher courses. Adopting the dual degree method will also help reach out to more students and also attract foreign students to India. This, in turn, is expected to enhance the ranking of institutions both nationally and internationally.

Challenges

A dual degree programme may seem arduous and a source of stress to students as it involves double the amount of work. There may also be scope for a feeling of inadequacy when people doing single and dual degree programmes are in the same classroom.

Institutions that are going to adopt the two-degree programme have to get them approved by the Academic Council or appropriate statutory bodies. They also have to tweak or improve the amenities wherever required. Further, admission procedures will have to be amended suitably with regard to the submission of various documents. End-semester exam schedules may also have to be drawn up so that students are not put to any difficulty.

The writer is Pro Vice-Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science, (Deemed to be University), Padur, Chennai