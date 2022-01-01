Experience your options

01 January 2022 14:19 IST

Gamification takes the best part of games and applies them to the real-world career guidance processes

One of the ways in which online learning can be made more engaging and appealing is gamification, which helps boost interactive multi-dimensional communication. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, by 2025, the global gamification market is expected to grow approximately to $30.7 billion. Gamification aims to enhance abilities, introduce objectives that give learning a purpose, engage students, optimise learning, support behavioural change, and encourage socialising.

Educational platforms and ed-tech tools leverage this mode of learning to mimic the real world, thereby facilitating simulated real-life experiences. It brings in an experiential approach to knowledge acquisition that keeps students hooked to learning and encourages a more multisensory involvement.

In career counselling

Apart from learning, gamification can also help students who are exploring various career options through gamified career counselling. The traditional counselling model requires students to physically visit counsellors to avail career guidance. Today, career guidance platforms are using cutting-edge technology and predictive algorithms backed by science to help students plan their career paths from the comfort of their homes. As part of this change, gamified solutions are taking the career guidance sector to the next level. Assessment tests like aptitude and personality tests have not only been broadened with other dimensions like multi-intelligences and interests but have also harnessed the power of technology to create a student-centred experience. These otherwise routine tasks leverage game elements and striking visuals to enhance effectiveness. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Virtual Reality are adapting to personal requirements, mapping individual skillsets and personalities to various careers, allowing students to see the best career fit.

Gamification has turned the solitary process of career counselling into an engaging peer-to-peer collaboration. Quizzes, role plays, and game-based activities enhance interactivity among students. Simulated group exercises greatly enhance interpersonal skills while diminishing physical boundaries.

Gamification also makes career exploration exciting and relevant. Using simulations, role play, and career demos, gamification provides answers to questions such as “What does this career entail?”, “What would a typical workday look like?”, and “What will my career progression be?” Students thus get an immersive, textured, and rich experience that can revolutionise the counselling process.

Multiple global studies prove that gamification helps effectively highlight aspects of various professions and allows students to learn about potential careers in a more relaxed and engaging atmosphere. Furthermore, a gamified platform can significantly contribute to every aspect of career planning, such as stress-free decision-making, commitment to chosen fields, and increased satisfaction upon making a well-informed decision.

Gamification can thus be effectively leveraged to bridge the gap between students and careers and foster and facilitate the career exploration process to help students become career-ready.

Paridhi Khaitan is Managing Director, ProTeen.