How Design Thinking drives change

What is Design Thinking? Why is it important to add it to the curriculum?

Design Thinking relies on observing, with empathy, how people interact with their surroundings, and employs a hands-on approach to creating innovative results. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Design Thinking is not the exclusive property of designers. All great innovators in art, music, science and business have been practising it. The question here is ‘Why Design Thinking?’ The reason is that it can help us systematically learn and apply these human-centred techniques to solve our problems in a creative way.

Design Thinking is an iterative process in which you seek to understand your consumers, challenge hypotheticals, review problems, and produce innovative results that you can prototype and test. It relies on observing, with empathy, how people interact with their surroundings, and employs a hands-on approach to creating innovative results.

Five-stage process

To empathise means to figure out what the consumers need, even if they do not know it yet. For instance, packaging of honey used to be very messy once. That is when Dabur came up with the practical squeeze bottle/ This is an example of how Design Thinking works.

To define is to put yourself in the customers’ shoes and find out the most critical issue. Like how the Uber team was able to determine that the need to wait is the most important factor affecting overall perception. To give customers the impression that they are nearing their destination, Uber describes each step while they wait for a vehicle.

To Ideate is to brainstorm ideas about how to solve the problem. The best example here is Netflix’s user interaction. By continuously considering what would be best for its users, Netflix was able to not only transform the video rental market but also establish itself as a crucial component of relaxation.

To prototype is to turn ideas into actual solutions. This allows the theoretical version to be tested practically and get feedback. The best instance of a prototype is th iPhone and how it revolutionised the sector.

To test is to give a prototyped solution to consumers and observe how they interact with it. Again the example is from Apple; with the iPhone being tested in 2007 and the audience response to it.

In the curriculum

Why must Design Thinking be included in the curriculum? Here are some reasons:

Encourages out-the-box thinking: It helps carry out the right kind of research, create prototypes, and test products and services to uncover new ways to meet consumer needs.

Aims to solve a human need: Using an observational, human-centric approach, teams can uncover pain points from the consumer that they hadn’t previously thought of.

Creates awareness: Instead of relying solely on preconceived notions, one might detect difficulties through a close study of actual consumer behaviour.

With Design Thinking proliferating across sectors, global educational institutes have started to provide various courses and certifications on Design Thinking. As the key to success, it should become a part of today’s curriculum early on.

The writer is Director of faculty of Design, MIT-WPU