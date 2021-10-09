Adopt Design Thinking

09 October 2021 15:18 IST

Incorporating new ideas and technology can help create a client-based, solution-centric approach to legal issues

Design Thinking is construed as a process to deconstruct problem-solving approaches. In the legal field, this can be applied to achieve a solution through empathising with the client, defining the problem based on information collected, ideating through brainstorming sessions, phototyping, creating a working solution, and finally, testing to figure out a solution that may not have been apparent initially. It can be inculcated in legal practices to tailor it into a client-centric approach.

A legal professional’s job is diverse, and thus, clients expect customised solutions to problems through need analysis and use of tools like empathy maps. Thus, by synthesising and defining the problem, legal professionals can provide a module that can be solution-centric. Next, ideate for alternative strategies and solutions that effective, speedy, low risk, transparent and cost-friendly by promoting creative thinking and diverse perspectives.

Efficacy in the legal sector

It is not possible to bring about a client-based, solution-centric approach to legal professionals without adapting to innovation through incorporating new technology and a collaborative approach over a confrontational approach.

Design Thinking can play a pivotal role in boosting the parameters defining a better working environment. Empathising with the client, understanding his/her needs, discussing various alternate dispute resolution mechanisms available within the legal parameters, providing customised services based on knowledge and skills will not only lead to client’s satisfaction but will also inculcate confidence in them. This will improve the efficiency of work and restore client’s trust in the justice delivery system. The rigid pre-existing way of working of legal service providers restricts flexibility that goes against the mandate of design thinking’s multifaceted approach.

Thus, Design Thinking may overhaul the legal practice by systematically, innovatively and strategically addressing changes through inculcating innovative processes, designs and techniques in their functioning to achieve equilibrium in law and society.

The writer is Dean, Alliance School of Law, Alliance University, Bengaluru